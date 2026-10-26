India Cybersecurity Market To Reach USD 15.06 Billion By 2031 As Cloud Security And Threat Protection Demand Increases

MENAFN - GetNews)"India Cybersecurity Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India cybersecurity market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

[Hyderabad, India] - October 26, 2026

India Cybersecurity Market Overview

The India cybersecurity market size is estimated at USD 6.56 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.07% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. Demand for cybersecurity solutions and services is supported by the growing use of cloud platforms, enterprise applications, digital transactions, and connected business systems. Organizations across India are strengthening their security frameworks to protect sensitive information, manage access to business resources, and address risks associated with increasingly complex IT environments. These requirements are creating opportunities for solution providers and managed security service companies.

The India cybersecurity industry serves businesses across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, energy, utilities, and other sectors. Organizations are evaluating network security, endpoint protection, application security, identity and access management, data security, and cloud security according to their operational requirements. Deployment preferences also vary, with businesses selecting cloud-based and on-premise solutions based on their infrastructure, compliance obligations, and internal capabilities. Professional and managed services remain relevant for organizations seeking specialized security expertise and ongoing monitoring.

Key Trends Shaping the India Cybersecurity Market

Growing Demand for Cloud Security Solutions

The adoption of cloud infrastructure and hosted applications is influencing India cybersecurity market trends as businesses manage data across distributed environments. Organizations require security measures that protect cloud workloads, control access, and support visibility across applications and infrastructure. Cloud security solutions help businesses address configuration risks, protect sensitive information, and manage security policies across different environments. As enterprises expand cloud usage, providers offering solutions compatible with existing IT systems are positioned to address changing security requirements.

Rising Focus on Network and Endpoint Protection

Businesses are strengthening network security and endpoint protection to manage threats affecting employee devices, servers, applications, and corporate networks. Remote access, connected devices, and distributed operations increase the need for consistent monitoring and access controls. Security teams are assessing tools that identify suspicious activity, limit unauthorized access, and help contain potential incidents. These priorities influence India cybersecurity market share across established security vendors, specialized technology providers, and service companies supporting enterprise protection requirements.

Increasing Need for Identity and Data Security

Identity and access management and data security are receiving attention as organizations manage employee credentials, customer information, and confidential business records. Companies are reviewing authentication policies, user permissions, and data protection controls to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Application security also remains relevant as businesses develop, deploy, and maintain digital platforms. These requirements support demand for integrated security solutions that help organizations protect information while maintaining access for authorized users.

Expanding Adoption of Managed Cybersecurity Services

Organizations that lack extensive in-house security teams may rely on managed services and professional expertise to support monitoring, incident response, implementation, and ongoing security administration. Managed security services can help businesses maintain coverage across complex IT environments, while professional services assist with assessments, deployment, and security planning. Demand varies by enterprise size, industry requirements, and internal capabilities. These factors contribute to India cybersecurity market growth as organizations assess the resources needed to maintain effective security operations.

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India Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

The report examines the market across the following segments:



By Offering



Solutions





Application Security





Cloud Security





Data Security





Identity and Access Management





Infrastructure Protection





Integrated Risk Management





Network Security



Endpoint Security



Services





Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud and on-premise.

By End-user Industry: BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, industrial and defense, retail and e-commerce, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others. By End-user Enterprise Size: Large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Key Players in the India Cybersecurity Industry

The competitive landscape includes cybersecurity technology providers, telecommunications companies, IT service firms, and security specialists addressing enterprise protection needs. Quick Heal Technologies Limited provides cybersecurity products for endpoint and business protection. Tata Communications offers digital infrastructure and security-related services for organizations managing connected operations. Cisco Systems, Inc. supplies networking and security technologies designed to protect enterprise infrastructure, applications, and users.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions across network security, cloud security, and security operations. Wipro Ltd. offers IT services and cybersecurity capabilities supporting security strategy, implementation, and managed operations. Competition among these companies and other providers is influenced by product capabilities, service coverage, integration with enterprise systems, technical expertise, and the ability to address different industry requirements. Organizations assess these factors when selecting security partners and developing long-term protection strategies.

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Conclusion

The India cybersecurity market forecast reflects increasing demand for security solutions and services as organizations expand digital operations and manage risks across cloud infrastructure, applications, networks, and connected devices. Cloud security, endpoint protection, identity management, and data security remain important areas of enterprise spending. The balance between internal security capabilities and outsourced expertise also influences purchasing decisions across large enterprises and SMEs.

Market participants can assess opportunities by examining deployment preferences, industry-specific requirements, enterprise size, and competitive positioning. Providers that address practical security needs through reliable solutions, appropriate service models, and compatibility with existing business systems can respond to the varied requirements of Indian organizations. Continued attention to infrastructure protection and security management will remain important as businesses maintain and expand their digital operations.

About Mordor Intelligence

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