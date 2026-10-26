Artexhi Moves Its Collection Platform Onto Its Own Private Infrastructure, With Enclave

MENAFN - GetNews) Collectors records, provenance and valuations now run on infrastructure that Artexhi owns and operates, designed to meet the security and compliance expectations of the private banks and family offices it works with.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 26 October, 2026 - Artexhi, the private platform for managing art collections, today announced that it has moved its platform onto private infrastructure deployed by Enclave, the Stockholm company that builds private platforms for organisations with strict compliance requirements.

Artexhi now owns and operates the infrastructure that holds its members records. Provenance, certificates, valuations and insurance documents are kept in one secure environment, with identity governance, audit logging and data residency under Artexhi's control. Enclave deployed the platform and trained the Artexhi team; it does not run or manage it. Day-to-day operation stays with Artexhi.

Why it matters?

Art is increasingly treated as part of a client's total wealth, and the private banks and family offices Artexhi works with expect strong cybersecurity and compliance safeguards. Running on its own infrastructure is designed to help Artexhi meet those expectations, and state clearly where members data is stored and who is responsible for it.

For members, the experience remains unchanged, while the infrastructure behind it offers greater independence and control. Their collection stays private by default, data is handled under European data-protection rules, and a work becomes visible to others only when its owner chooses.

“Our members trust us with records that often stay in a family for generations. The banks and family offices we work with hold themselves to bank-grade standards for security and compliance. Owning our infrastructure means we hold ourselves to the same standard, and can say exactly where our members data lives”

Carl Fredrik Bernadotte, Founder, Artexhi

“More organisations that handle sensitive data want to own the platform it runs on, not rent it. Artexhi now runs on its own terms, with its own team in charge of day-to-day operations.”

Marcus Hultkvist, Founder, Enclave

About Artexhi

Artexhi is a private platform for managing exceptional art collections, enabling owners to document, preserve and selectively share or discreetly sell works on their own terms. Artexhi is designed for private collectors, family offices and private banks, it brings provenance, valuations, insurance and documents together in one place. Private by default, discoverable by choice. Artexhi AB was founded by Carl Fredrik Bernadotte and is based in Stockholm.

Website: artexhi

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About Enclave

Enclave, based in Stockholm, deploys on-premises private platforms for organisations with regulatory compliance obligations, and trains its customers to run them independently.

Website: 0xenclave

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