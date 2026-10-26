Beltre Bariatrics Earns QUAD A Accreditation For Its Maitland Surgical Facility

MENAFN - GetNews)"Beltre Bariatrics"Beltre Bariatrics, a weight loss surgery practice in Maitland, Florida, has earned QUAD A accreditation for meeting rigorous patient safety standards. Led by Dr. Wiljon W. Beltre, the practice provides gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, SADI-S, revisional surgery, and medically supervised weight loss injections. The accreditation reinforces its commitment to safe, personalized bariatric care and ongoing patient support across Central Florida.

Maitland, FL - October 26, 2026 - Beltre Bariatrics has announced the successful completion of its accreditation process with QUAD A, a global accreditation authority for outpatient healthcare facilities. The accreditation recognizes the Maitland-based weight loss surgery practice for meeting an established set of patient safety standards across its clinical and surgical operations.

By earning accreditation, Beltre Bariatrics has demonstrated that it meets all of the rigorous patient safety standards set by QUAD A's accreditation program. QUAD A's thorough processes, expert surveyors, and consultative approach make it a leading accreditation program for outpatient healthcare facilities.“Accreditation is an essential credential for almost every healthcare facility in this country, if not all,” said QUAD A's CEO, Tom Terranova.“Facilities are really responding to our different approach to accreditation, and we are proud to provide a process that is streamlined, effective, and beneficial to both the facilities we work with and the patients they serve.”

For patients across Central Florida, the accreditation provides independent confirmation that the facility, its protocols, and its clinical team have been reviewed against the patient safety standards set by QUAD A.“At Beltre Bariatrics, we are committed to ensuring patient safety,” said Dr. Wiljon W. Beltre, founder and director of the practice.“We are proud to have received accreditation from QUAD A and look forward to continuing to provide the highest quality of care to our patients.” The practice confirmed that all surgical and non-surgical weight loss services remain available to new and existing patients during and after the accreditation process.

Weight Loss Services Offered by Beltre Bariatrics

The practice offers a full range of surgical and medical weight loss options for adults who haven't reached their goals through diet and exercise alone. Patients considering bariatric surgery in Orlando start with a complimentary consultation to review their medical history, body mass index, and long-term health goals before the team recommends any procedure. The team also treats obesity related conditions including PCOS, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, arthritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and weight gain after abdominoplasty.

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Sleeve gastrectomy removes a portion of the stomach to limit food intake and reduce hunger signals. It is one of the practice's most requested procedures because it is minimally invasive and supports steady, lasting results. Patients researching gastric sleeve in Orlando receive a full suitability assessment before surgery is scheduled. Dr. Beltre was among the first surgeons in Central Florida to perform the procedure.

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass remains a widely recognized option for significant, sustained weight loss and often improves blood sugar control and reflux symptoms. The practice guides candidates for gastric bypass surgery in Orlando through eligibility criteria, pre-operative preparation, and a structured recovery plan. Follow-up appointments track nutrition, activity, and progress at each stage.

LAP / Gastric Band and SADI-S Procedures

The practice performs lap band removals and revisions for patients who have experienced complications or disappointing results from an adjustable gastric band. It also offers SADI-S, a single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy, for patients with a higher body mass index or more complex metabolic conditions. Revisional surgery is available for those whose previous procedure did not deliver the outcome they expected.

Weight Loss Injections and Ongoing Support

For patients who are not surgical candidates or who prefer a non-surgical route, the practice provides medically supervised weight loss injections that support appetite control and gradual weight reduction. Every patient receives a personalized treatment plan, nutritional guidance, and continued follow-up care after treatment. Self-pay pricing, insurance assistance, and financing plans are offered so that cost is clear from the outset.

About Beltre Bariatrics

Beltre Bariatrics is a weight loss surgery practice in Maitland, Florida, founded and directed by Dr. Wiljon W. Beltre, a board-certified general surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He completed a fellowship in advanced laparoscopy and bariatric surgery at the University of Texas in 2004 and has performed thousands of obesity related procedures since 1998. The practice serves patients throughout Orlando, Davenport, Daytona Beach, Haines City, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Miami, Ocala, and Tampa. Its stated purpose is to treat every patient as an individual, pairing advanced surgical technique with practical, long-term support. That philosophy guides the holistic program the team has built around each stage of the patient journey.