Luxury Home Elevator Becomes Part Of The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association

MENAFN - GetNews)"Luxury Home Elevator"Luxury Home Elevator, a Kennesaw, Georgia provider of residential elevators and home accessibility lifts, has joined the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. The membership connects the company with builders, remodelers, architects, and suppliers, helping projects plan for hoistway, structural, and electrical needs early. The company offers home elevators, stair lifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lifts, and serves homeowners across Georgia and Alabama.

Kennesaw, Georgia - October 26, 2026 - Luxury Home Elevator, a Kennesaw-based provider of residential elevators and home accessibility lifts, has joined the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. The membership places the company within a network of home builders, remodelers, architects, suppliers, and trade professionals who shape residential construction across the metro Atlanta region.

The decision to join reflects how closely the company already works with the building community. Residential elevators and lifts perform best when they are planned early, with hoistway dimensions, structural support, and electrical requirements built into a home's design from the start. Through the association, Luxury Home Elevator can connect with builders and designers at that planning stage, helping more projects account for accessibility before construction begins.

The company is excited about the opportunities that membership brings, including industry events, continuing education, and closer collaboration with professionals who share a commitment to quality homebuilding. Luxury Home Elevator now appears in the association's membership directory, giving builders and homeowners across Greater Atlanta another way to find a local resource for residential mobility solutions.

Residential Elevator and Mobility Solutions Provided by Luxury Home Elevator

Luxury Home Elevator designs, installs, and services a full range of residential mobility equipment for both new construction and existing homes. Each project begins with an on-site review, followed by a detailed proposal, professional installation, and a thorough commissioning audit to confirm safe and reliable operation. Beyond the home, the company also offers motorized tree stands that let outdoor enthusiasts reach elevated positions without climbing.

Home Elevators

The company installs hydraulic elevators, through-the-floor elevators, glass elevators, and dumbwaiters for homes of different sizes and layouts. Luxury Home Elevator can customize a home elevator with cab finishes, lighting, door styles, and smart controls so it blends naturally with the home's interior. Hydraulic models are known for quiet, smooth performance, and the standard cab accommodates one wheelchair along with a standing passenger.

Stair Lifts

For homeowners who want continued access to every floor without a major renovation, the company offers curved, straight, indoor, and outdoor stair lift options. These staircase chair lifts fit the exact shape and length of each staircase, giving residents a safe, seated ride between levels. Certified technicians handle the assessment and installation, and the company provides ongoing service to keep each unit running reliably.

Platform Lifts

Vertical platform lifts give wheelchair and scooter users a dependable way to move between levels, including entryways with steps. Each platform elevator is sized to suit the available space and the user's mobility equipment. These systems are a practical option for homes where a full elevator hoistway is not feasible but safe, independent access remains a priority.

Wheelchair Lifts

Luxury Home Elevator installs indoor and outdoor wheelchair lifts that make it easier for individuals with limited mobility to move between floors and enter and exit the home. Each lift is selected and configured around the home's layout and the user's daily routine. After installation, the company's service process, from dispatch and diagnosis through repair and follow-up, keeps equipment operating safely over the long term.

About Luxury Home Elevator

Luxury Home Elevator is a residential elevator and home accessibility company based in Kennesaw, Georgia. The company was founded to make premium residential mobility solutions available to homeowners who value both function and design. Its team includes specialists in elevator engineering, residential design integration, and installation, who work closely with homeowners, architects, and builders on every project. Serving communities across Georgia and Alabama, the company focuses on improving accessibility, adding property value, and supporting long-term independence at home.