Deals In Bloom Launches To Help US Shoppers Find Live Amazon Deals On Home, Kitchen, And Beauty Products

MENAFN - GetNews)Deals In Bloom Homepage Deals in Bloom, a new independent shopping website, lists live Amazon deals on appliances, beauty and personal care, and home and kitchen products. The site adds new deals every 12 hours and removes expired offers automatically, so shoppers only see deals still running.

Dhaka, Bangladesh - October 26, 2026 - Deals in Bloom, a new independent shopping website, has launched to help US shoppers find Amazon deals that are actually still live. The site focuses on three everyday categories: appliances, beauty and personal care, and home and kitchen.

Shoppers who hunt for discounts online often run into the same problem. Deal lists go stale quickly, Lightning Deals sell out within hours, and many "limited time" offers have already ended by the time someone clicks. Deals in Bloom was built to solve that problem with an automated system that keeps its listings current.

How Deals in Bloom Works

Deals in Bloom uses Amazon's official product data service for Associates to find products that Amazon marks with an active deal, such as Lightning Deals, Limited Time Deals, and Prime member offers. New deals are added every 12 hours, and every listed deal is rechecked for price and availability every 6 hours. When a deal ends, sells out, or goes out of stock, it is removed from the listings automatically.

Prices on the site always carry a time stamp showing when they were last checked. If the information is not recent enough, the price is hidden and shoppers are sent to Amazon to see the current one.

Three Focused Categories

At launch, Deals in Bloom covers:

- Appliances: air fryers, ice makers, blenders, bread makers, coffee makers, and other home appliances.

- Beauty and Personal Care: skincare, hair tools, electric toothbrushes, water flossers, shavers, and makeup.

- Home and Kitchen: cookware, mattress toppers, bedding, storage and organization, rugs, and home decor.

Each deal card shows the savings percentage, the type of deal, and how much time is left when Amazon provides an end date. Shoppers can filter by discount size or sort by deals ending soon.

Built for Pinterest and Social Shoppers

Many home and beauty shoppers plan purchases on Pinterest. Every active deal page on Deals in Bloom includes a Pin It button, so visitors can save products to their boards and build wish lists for birthdays, holidays, or home projects. When a saved deal ends, its page stays online and points visitors to similar deals that are still running in the same category.

The site also publishes shopping guides on its blog, covering how to choose products, what features matter, and how to spot a genuinely good deal.

"Our goal is simple: when you click a deal on Deals in Bloom, it should still be a deal," said Connor Westley, founder of Deals in Bloom. "We built the site so shoppers can stop scrolling through expired offers and spend their time on discounts they can actually use."

Free to Use and Transparent

Deals in Bloom is free to use and does not sell products directly. All purchases, shipping, and returns are handled by Amazon or the seller on Amazon. Deals in Bloom is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and earns from qualifying purchases made through its links, at no extra cost to shoppers. The site is independent and is not owned, operated, or endorsed by Amazon.

Shoppers can browse current deals at and follow Deals in Bloom on Pinterest and Facebook for daily updates.

About Deals in Bloom

Deals in Bloom is an independent website that tracks live Amazon deals on appliances, beauty and personal care, and home and kitchen products. With new deals added once a day and every listing rechecked every 6 hours, the site helps shoppers find fresh savings without chasing expired offers. Tagline: Fresh Deals, Every Day.