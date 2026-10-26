Kiki T Lets Her Dark Side Run Wild On Halloween EP FINAL GIRL

MENAFN - GetNews) Released October 23, the five-track horror-pop release features a sinister reimagining of“Dream a Little Dream of Me” and the collaborative title track supporting survivors of violence.

LOS ANGELES, United States - October 26, 2026 - Kiki T didn't plan to make a horror-pop EP. Then she looked at what she'd been writing. A vampire who drains the life out of every room. A man frightened by the emotional attachment he helped create. Five women rewriting the rules of who gets to survive. Her subconscious had apparently been casting the movie for some time.

Released October 23, FINAL GIRL brings those characters together across five tracks, turning the Los Angeles artist's fascination with horror into a theatrical exploration of modern relationships. The EP follows her summer release Aqua Obscura, carrying her interest in women's autonomy into a world where the monsters are sometimes supernatural and sometimes distressingly familiar.

“I did not set out to make an entire horror pop EP. I mean, I love a good theme, but this is giving side quest, even for me,” Kiki T says.“My favorite thing in the world is writing a song I desperately want to exist that doesn't. And as far as I'm concerned, I'm the only person who's ever flirted by singing, 'I'll pour you your favorite wine, I swear it's not formaldehyde.' I mean, where else am I supposed to put that? This stuff just flows through me.”

The project took shape after she fell in love with“Terrified” and shortly afterward wrote“Final Girl.” What initially looked like a seasonal detour revealed a much longer creative history.

“What I didn't realize was that I was already sitting on an entire vault of untapped horror pop,” she says.“I've always known I had a flair for the dramatic. I just didn't realize how central it was to my creative process. Apparently, I've been spending quite a bit of time on the dark side of Neverland.”

Opening track“Dream a Little Dream of Me” introduces that world through Kiki's first recorded cover, a reimagining of 1930's“Dream a Little Dream of Me.” With a newly built arrangement and substantial new lyrics, she takes the standard somewhere darker, discovering an unexpected challenge in working within another writer's existing melody and words.

“Terrified,” released October 15, draws inspiration from the horror film Obsession. Beneath its exaggerated romantic pursuit is a recognizable contradiction: a man encourages emotional attachment, then becomes frightened when the woman he pursued expects him to mean it. Kiki uses the horror premise to examine manufactured intimacy and the fear of being emotionally accountable to another person.

At the center of the EP is“Final Girl,” released October 1 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month under the Girl Song Presents umbrella. Kiki T joins Teresa Suydam, Dina Renée, Helen and Xoë Miles to transform the slasher-film survivor into a collective declaration of power. Five female artists share a song about surviving domestic abuse and refusing to remain afraid.

The campaign supports Take Back the Night and RAINN, extending the title track's message into survivor advocacy. Kiki T has pledged 100% of her master streaming royalties from“Final Girl” for the song's first year.

Elsewhere,“U Bore Me” gives the energy vampire a literal role. Its supposedly deep and mysterious man exhausts everyone around him, with Kiki finding the joke in how much importance he assigns to being so thoroughly boring. Closing track“MAD,” released September 18, draws on Frankenstein to examine a man who pursues a woman, helps bring her feelings to life, then calls her crazy when those feelings come with needs of their own.

“I've always been obsessed with playing with light and dark in sound, atmosphere, dynamics, vocal range, and context,” Kiki says.“I love making something beautiful feel unsettling, or something sinister feel strangely inviting. With this EP, I let all the creative art school bullshit run wild through the halls of Kiki's School of Pop. Nobody was supervising. Clearly.”

Her most collaborative release to date, FINAL GIRL brings together different producers and cowriters alongside its featured artists. The resulting cast gives her room to indulge the camp while questioning who gets assigned the role of monster, who claims to be the victim, and who gets to decide how the story ends.

“It's fiction. We make the rules,” she says.“And if you don't like how the story ends, write yourself a better one.”

FINAL GIRL is streaming everywhere now!

TRACK LISTING

Dream a Little Dream of Me

Terrified

Final Girl

U Bore Me

MAD



ABOUT KIKI T

Kiki T is an independent dark-pop artist whose music combines theatrical storytelling and provocative examinations of modern relationships. Drawing inspiration from romantic longing and contemporary dating culture, she uses bold, emotionally charged songwriting to explore intimacy, power and the contradictions of human desire. Her releases include the EPs Aqua Eterna and Aqua Obscura.

ABOUT LAURELANNE PR+MGMT

Laurelanne PR + MGMT is an Atlanta-based music publicity and artist management company founded by Laurelanne Davis. The company also runs laurelanne, an editorial outlet covering emerging pop that launched in July 2023, and its roster work centers on female artists building careers outside the major-label system. Where Pop Music Lives.