Why Philippines Is Offering Php50 Million Bounty For Senator Ronald Dela Rosa

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Philippine government is now asking for the public's help, offering a P50 million (Dh2.9 million) reward for information that could lead to the capture of Senator Ronald dela Ros, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an alleged co-conspirator with former president Rodrigo Duterte in crimes against humanity.

The bounty is the country's biggest in history. Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Jonvic Remulla said Dela Rosa is classified as "armed and dangerous" and is suspected of being sheltered by armed friends and supporters.

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Dela Rosa is considered a capable combatant because he is a former Scout Ranger. He also commanded a notorious paramilitary force in the early days of his military and police career. He has also admitted to owning up to 118 firearms, some of which have been surrendered to the police.

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Remulla warned that a forceful arrest of the fugitive senator may result in a high number of casualties and may spark a“civil war”. He likened the scenario to one that was "worse than Marawi", referring to the 2017 siege of the Philippine Islamic city, which left 300 police officers dead.

There is speculation that Dela Rosa is holed up somewhere on the island of Mindanao, his home region and the political bailiwick of the Dutertes.

He has been given a one-week ultimatum by Philippine National Police director general Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr to surrender. Nartatez also warned individuals or groups sheltering the fugitive of potential criminal charges for obstruction of justice.

Who is Dela Rosa?

A second-term legislator, Dela Rosa garnered the fifth- and second-highest numbers of votes in the 2019 and 2025 senatorial races, respectively, making him one of the most popular candidates under the Rodrigo Duterte presidency.

He first gained national recognition when he was appointed PNP director general in 2016. It was in Davao where Duterte and Dela Rosa became friends. They allegedly presided over the mass killings of suspected drug users, a campaign they expanded nationwide in 2016 upon their assumption of national posts.

Tens of thousands of people were killed by the police under the Duterte and Dela Rosa tandem from 2012 to 2019, the ICC charges said.

Duterte was arrested in March 2025, while an arrest warrant had reportedly been issued against Dela Rosa on November 6, 2025 but was officially unsealed and made public on May 11, 2026, when Dela Rosa showed up in the Senate. Few days later, on May 14, he reportedly escaped aboard a vehicle of fellow senator Robinhood Padilla.

“I dropped the ball. I should have arrested Dela Rosa in the Senate, except there was an agreement right back then,” Remulla said, referring to a bargain that law enforcement agencies may not arrest a senator as long as he is under Senate custody.

Why the huge bounty?

Expectedly, Dela Rosa's allies in the Senate cautioned against using violence to arrest him. The Senate bloc, led by minority leader Alan Peter Cayetano, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to pursue peaceful negotiations and keep communication lines open rather than risk a violent confrontation or a bloody showdown.

It was during Cayetano's election as senate president last May that Dela Rosa emerged from six months of hiding, only to disappear after a botched attempt to arrest him on the Senate premises.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, questioned the necessity of the bounty, asking why such a massive reward was needed if authorities already claimed to know the fugitive senator's whereabouts.

Other members of the majority bloc, including senators Francis Pangilinan, Vicente Sotto III, Lacson, Risa Hontiveros and Bam Aquino IV, have filed Senate Resolution No. 395, urging Dela Rosa to voluntarily surrender to the proper authorities and seek constitutional and judicial remedies instead.

Once arrested, Dela Rosa is expected to be flown to The Hague to join Duterte in detention and face trial for crimes against humanity.

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