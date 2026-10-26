Semicorex Expands B2B Sourcing Opportunities For CVD Sic Coated Susceptors And Semiconductor Components

MENAFN - GetNews)"Semicorex Advanced Material Technology Co.,Ltd."Semicorex supplies CVD SiC coating products and advanced semiconductor materials, including SiC coated graphite susceptors, MOCVD susceptors, semiconductor components, TaC coatings, specialty graphite, technical ceramics, and quartz products. Serving global B2B buyers, the company supports semiconductor manufacturing, epitaxy, wafer processing, and high-temperature applications with product sourcing options for bulk purchasing and customized project requirements.

NINGBO, CHINA - October 26, 2026 - Semicorex Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based supplier of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) silicon carbide (SiC) coating products and advanced semiconductor materials, highlights its product portfolio for global semiconductor manufacturers, equipment suppliers, distributors, and industrial procurement teams. With solutions spanning SiC coated graphite susceptors, wafer carriers, etching components, specialty graphite, technical ceramics, and high-purity quartz products, Semicorex supports B2B sourcing requirements across epitaxy, wafer processing, and high-temperature manufacturing applications.

As semiconductor production continues to advance across power electronics, optoelectronics, automotive electronics, and other high-technology sectors, manufacturers require components that meet demanding material, thermal, and process specifications. Selecting appropriate semiconductor hardware is essential to equipment compatibility, process consistency, maintenance planning, and long-term procurement efficiency.

Semicorex focuses on CVD SiC coating technology and semiconductor component manufacturing, providing international buyers with a range of material and hardware options for evaluating application-specific requirements and establishing long-term supply relationships.

CVD SiC Coated Graphite Susceptors for Semiconductor Epitaxy Applications

SiC coated graphite susceptors are important components in semiconductor epitaxy processes, where wafer support, thermal behavior, and surface integrity contribute to manufacturing consistency. Their suitability depends on factors such as operating temperature, process chemistry, equipment configuration, and substrate requirements.

Semicorex uses chemical vapor deposition technology to form dense beta-phase silicon carbide films on high-strength isostatic graphite substrates. The resulting coating is designed to provide a compact, smooth, and nonporous surface while enhancing resistance to oxidation and corrosive environments.

The company's product range includes SiC coated graphite susceptors, MOCVD susceptors, barrel susceptors, LED epitaxial susceptors, RTP carriers, and CVD SiC wafer carriers. These products serve as sourcing options for manufacturers and equipment suppliers involved in LED epitaxy, silicon epitaxy, SiC epitaxy, and related wafer-processing applications.

For procurement managers comparing CVD SiC coating suppliers, important evaluation criteria include coating characteristics, substrate quality, dimensional tolerances, equipment compatibility, and application-specific performance requirements. Reviewing these factors before ordering can help buyers identify suitable components and reduce the risk of specification mismatches.

TaC Coated Susceptors for High-Temperature Semiconductor Processing

TaC coated susceptors

Semiconductor Components for Etching, Thermal Processing, and Wafer Handling

Beyond epitaxial growth, semiconductor fabrication relies on specialized components that operate under demanding thermal, chemical, and plasma-processing conditions. Semicorex offers a broad range of semiconductor components for buyers sourcing equipment hardware and replacement parts.

Available products include PSS etching carriers, ICP etching carriers, wafer heaters, chamber lids, focus rings, inlet rings, shower heads, wafer chucks, cantilever paddles, and process tubes.

These components serve different functions in semiconductor equipment, from wafer support and handling to chamber configuration and process-gas distribution. Their selection requires careful consideration of equipment interfaces, component dimensions, material compatibility, and operating conditions.

For B2B purchasing teams, consolidating product requirements and technical drawings before requesting a quotation can streamline supplier communication and support more efficient procurement planning. Semiconductor equipment manufacturers and distributors can contact Semicorex to discuss product specifications and potential sourcing arrangements.

TaC Coating and Specialty Graphite for Demanding Industrial Environments

Material selection is another important consideration in semiconductor manufacturing and high-temperature processing. Different applications require specific combinations of thermal behavior, structural stability, chemical resistance, and material purity.

Semicorex's portfolio includes tantalum carbide (TaC) coating, specialty graphite, isostatic graphite, porous graphite, graphite foil, rigid felt, soft felt, and carbon-carbon (C/C) composite materials.

TaC coating and graphite-based components may be considered for specialized thermal-processing environments, subject to the requirements of the intended process. Buyers should evaluate operating temperatures, process gases, coating compatibility, component geometry, and expected service conditions when selecting materials for demanding applications.

By offering several categories of advanced materials and semiconductor hardware, Semicorex provides procurement teams with additional options when evaluating components for equipment manufacturing, maintenance, and industrial projects.

Technical Ceramics and Quartz Components for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Semiconductor production and crystal-growth operations also require ceramic and quartz components selected for their specific thermal, chemical, and mechanical properties.

Semicorex supplies silicon carbide (SiC), alumina (Al2O3), silicon nitride (Si3N4), aluminum nitride (AlN), zirconia (ZrO2), composite ceramics, and other specialized material products.

Its quartz product range includes quartz boats, quartz tubes, quartz crucibles, quartz tanks, quartz pedestals, quartz bell jars, quartz rings, and other quartz parts. These components can be evaluated for applications involving wafer processing, thermal treatment, and crystal-growth equipment, depending on their design and specifications.

For manufacturers sourcing a quartz crucible or other high-purity quartz components, material composition, dimensional accuracy, thermal conditions, and process compatibility are important considerations. Confirming the relevant technical requirements with the supplier helps establish a clearer basis for product selection.

Semicorex's wider portfolio also includes silicon wafers, silicon carbide substrates, silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers, silicon nitride substrates, epitaxial wafers, aluminum nitride wafers, gallium oxide (Ga2O3) materials, and wafer cassettes.

Supporting Global B2B Procurement and Customized Project Requirements

For international buyers, semiconductor component sourcing involves more than identifying a product category. Procurement teams must also coordinate technical specifications, equipment compatibility, order quantities, delivery expectations, and quality documentation.

Semicorex serves buyers seeking CVD SiC coating products and advanced semiconductor materials across multiple application categories. Its broad product portfolio allows purchasing teams to evaluate related components and materials through a single supplier contact, helping simplify initial sourcing discussions.

For project-based procurement, buyers can prepare equipment models, technical drawings, material specifications, target dimensions, expected operating conditions, and estimated order quantities before making an inquiry. These details help suppliers assess requirements and determine the appropriate next steps.

Distributors, semiconductor equipment manufacturers, engineering teams, and industrial purchasers interested in bulk purchasing or customized component requirements are invited to contact Semicorex to discuss product availability, technical specifications, quotation requirements, and potential long-term supply cooperation.

About Semicorex Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Semicorex Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a supplier of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) SiC coating products and advanced semiconductor materials based in Ningbo, China. The company focuses on SiC coating technology and provides a portfolio that includes SiC coated graphite susceptors, wafer carriers, semiconductor components, specialty graphite, technical ceramics, quartz products, and wafer-related materials.

Its products serve applications associated with semiconductor manufacturing, epitaxial growth, photovoltaic production, and other industrial environments requiring specialized materials and components.