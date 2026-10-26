Howard Gladstone Releases Timepieces, A Collection Of Selected Lyrics From More Than Two Decades

California-United Statea, October 26, 2026 - Howard Gladstone has released Timepieces: Selected Lyrics, a collection that brings together songs written across more than twenty years of his creative life.

The book includes lyrics written from 2001 through 2024 and draws from eight of Gladstone's albums: Sunflowers Light the Room, Candles on the River, The Breath in the Wind, Roots and Rain, Hourglass, Concord Sessions, The Promise, and Crazy Talk. It also includes a separate section of GladTunes songs written for children.

Timepieces gives readers a chance to experience these songs away from the music and focus on the words themselves. In the introduction, Gladstone writes about his long connection with music and how songwriting became an important part of his life. He also explains that a few lyrics were adjusted for the book where he felt the written version could express the idea or emotion more clearly.

The collection covers a wide range of subjects, from love, family, memory, and loss to social issues, faith, travel, the environment, and the passage of time. Some songs are deeply personal, while others look outward at the world and the changes taking place around us.

Songs such as“Healing Hands,”“Too Many Voices Gone Silent,”“The Road Is Me,”“The Promise,” and“Crossroads” show the variety in Gladstone's writing, moving between personal reflection and broader questions about people, society, and the future.

The book also includes an“About the Songs” section, where Gladstone shares some of the stories, memories, and experiences behind selected lyrics. These notes give readers more context and a closer look at how certain songs came together.

What makes Timepieces especially engaging is the sense of movement across the years. The songs were written at different stages of Gladstone's life, so the collection naturally reflects changes in perspective, experience, and subject matter. Readers can move from quiet personal moments to larger social concerns, then into pieces shaped by memory, humour, travel, and family life. That range gives the book a personal feel without limiting it to one mood or theme.

The children's section adds another side to Gladstone's writing. Its lighter tone, playful ideas, and simpler language show how his songwriting also reaches younger audiences while still keeping a strong sense of rhythm and storytelling.

Timepieces is both a record of Gladstone's songwriting journey and a collection of words shaped by different moments in his life. For longtime listeners, it offers another way to connect with familiar songs. For new readers, it serves as an introduction to his work through the lyrics themselves. Discover more than twenty years of songwriting in Timepieces: Selected Lyrics. The book is available now, and readers can learn more about Howard Gladstone, explore his music, and find additional information through his official website and online platforms.

About Howard Gladstone

Howard Gladstone is an accomplished singer-songwriter and recording artist known for crafting thoughtful acoustic music and evocative lyrics. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has released eight studio albums exploring personal, social, and topical themes. His work blends storytelling, acoustic traditions, and keen observations on life, human connection, and the environment. To learn more about his discography, upcoming projects, and published works, visit his official website.