Sainpoly Completes Commissioning Of 6,000-Square-Meter Greenhouse Project In Romania

MENAFN - GetNews) Sainpoly reports the commissioning and handover of a 6,000-square-meter polycarbonate greenhouse, enabling the scheduled transplanting of 20,000 tomato seedlings.

Romania, October 26, 2026 - Sainpoly has completed the commissioning and handover of a 6,000-square-meter polycarbonate greenhouse in Romania, addressing environmental control challenges and helping the client maintain its planned tomato cultivation schedule. The project involved on-site engineering support, automated climate-control adjustments, system testing, and technical training.

Before the project, the client operated a basic steel-framed plastic greenhouse that experienced substantial seasonal temperature fluctuations. Summer temperatures inside the structure frequently exceeded 42°C, while winter nighttime temperatures fell below -10°C. These conditions contributed to inconsistent tomato fruit set, fruit cracking, and blossom-end rot.

The previous facility also lacked an automated environmental control system. Workers managed ventilation, irrigation, and temperature adjustments manually, relying largely on personal experience. According to the project information provided by Sainpoly, these limitations made crop management difficult during sudden weather changes and prevented the client from establishing a consistent cultivation process.

Engineering support focused on system coordination

The project presented a strict timeline because the client had already cultivated 20,000 tomato seedlings and intended to transplant them within 45 days of signing the contract. Construction delays could have disrupted the planting schedule and reduced the opportunity to reach Romania's August-to-October tomato sales season.

Sainpoly dispatched a field team comprising a senior environmental control engineer and a structural engineer from China to Bucharest. The team conducted a three-day troubleshooting and commissioning process covering sensor calibration, programmable logic controller (PLC) configuration, and system performance testing.

During the initial inspection, engineers identified inconsistent installation heights among humidity sensors positioned on opposite sides of the greenhouse. The discrepancy was associated with temperature readings that differed by more than 3°C between the northern and southern areas.

The team subsequently revised the control logic and established a defined sequence for cooling operations. The process involved adjusting the internal shading system, activating the evaporative cooling fan system, and controlling the side vents. The revised sequence was intended to reduce conflicts between system commands and coordinate the greenhouse's environmental controls.

The engineers also tested the system under simulated conditions representing extreme heat, freezing winter nights, and sudden heavy rainfall. Following commissioning, the team prepared a bilingual Chinese-English operating manual documenting the control procedures and trained two of the client's on-site technicians.

Installation planning and operational handover

The project also involved improvements to the preparation and installation of prefabricated roof panels. With the planting deadline approaching, Sainpoly coordinated with its factory to move panel cutting and preparation from the construction site to the manufacturing facility.

Using dimensions and installation coordinates extracted from a building information modeling (BIM) model, the factory pre-cut, chamfered, and pre-drilled the panels before numbering them for installation. Corresponding installation drawings were included with each package, allowing construction personnel to fit the panels according to their assigned numbers.

This approach reduced the need for on-site measurements and cutting, helping streamline installation activities within the project's time constraints.

During the final handover, the project manager guided the client's technical staff through startup self-tests, parameter configuration, and manual and automatic operating modes. The team also checked the movement of the shading net, the pump head of the evaporative cooling system, and the backwashing function of the irrigation pipeline filter.

According to Sainpoly's project report, all 20,000 tomato seedlings were transplanted into the greenhouse on schedule.

Follow-up identifies progress toward the next expansion

During a follow-up video call two months after handover, the client reported that the tomato plants had entered the second stage of fruit enlargement and were growing more uniformly than in the previous greenhouse. The client also reported that the greenhouse remained leak-free during a period of heavy rainfall in Romania.

The client subsequently informed Sainpoly of plans to construct another greenhouse of similar specifications in the following spring. The proposed expansion is expected to involve design, manufacturing, on-site installation, and system coordination and commissioning.

The project illustrates the operational considerations involved in greenhouse development in regions with pronounced seasonal temperature variations. It also highlights the role of sensor calibration, coordinated automation, prefabricated components, and technical training in preparing controlled-environment agricultural facilities for cultivation.

About Sainpoly

As a commercial greenhouse manufacturer, Sainpoly provides greenhouse-related solutions involving design, manufacturing, installation, and technical system coordination.