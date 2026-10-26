New Author Aleasha Hall Shares Powerful Journey Of Restoration In Debut Book,“PIECES OF ME GRACEFULLY BROKEN”

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA – October 26, 2026 – In her deeply moving debut memoir, "PIECES OF ME GRACEFULLY BROKEN," author Aleasha Hall invites readers into the raw, unfiltered chapters of her life-offering a testament to resilience, faith, and the transformative power of grace.

The book chronicles Hall's journey through profound adversity, beginning with the challenges of childhood abandonment and trauma. As her narrative unfolds, she navigates the complexities of teenage motherhood, addiction, heartbreak, and devastating loss. Hall offers an honest look at the moments when shame nearly silenced her future, sharing the dark valleys where she felt too lost to recover.

However, "PIECES OF ME GRACEFULLY BROKEN" is more than a recounting of survival. It is an exploration of restoration. After years of struggling with addiction, relapses, and the weight of unseen scars, Hall details the pivotal moment of surrender that changed her life. Her story serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that one's past does not define their future and that brokenness does not disqualify an individual from purpose.

"This is not just a story of what I survived," says Hall. "It is a testimony that God's grace is greater than your past, and that healing is possible for everyone, no matter how broken they feel."

Readers and supporters are encouraged to connect with Aleasha Hall as she embarks on this new chapter as an independent author. Her debut release is the first of many anticipated projects, and her audience is invited to follow her journey as she continues to share her message of hope. "PIECES OF ME GRACEFULLY BROKEN" is available for purchase now.

About the Author:

Aleasha Hall is a rising voice in contemporary non-fiction, dedicated to sharing stories of faith, redemption, and overcoming the odds. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, she uses her experiences to inspire others to seek restoration and embrace their own testimonies.

Connect with Aleasha Hall:

Amazon: Purchase "PIECES OF ME GRACEFULLY BROKEN"

Website:

FB:Follow Aleasha Hall

Media Inquiries:

Kairi A.R. Gresham

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Location: Pittsburgh, PA, USA