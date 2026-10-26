AIQ Labs Passes 200 Multi-Agent Systems Deployed, Offering Custom AI Solutions That Businesses Own Outright

MENAFN - GetNews)""A lot of businesses got burned paying for AI tools that never got set up properly. We build the system, we run it if you want us to, and if you want to own it outright, you own it." (Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs)"The Halifax AI development company builds AI employees, workflow automation and full AI operating systems for growing businesses, and runs its own AI products on the same infrastructure.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - October 26, 2026 - AIQ Labs, an AI development company that builds AI employees and custom AI systems for growing businesses, has deployed more than 200 multi-agent systems for clients and its own products. It offers three ways for businesses to adopt AI, from a single AI role to a fully owned AI operating system.

Small and mid-size businesses are moving from experimenting with AI to buying it. Google Ads keyword estimates show U.S. searches for "AI agents for business" rose from about 720 a month in September 2025 to about 18,100 in August 2026. Many of those buyers are wary of locking themselves into another subscription.

"A lot of businesses got burned paying for AI tools that never got set up properly," said Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs. "We build the system, we run it if you want us to, and if you want to own it outright, you own it. The code, the data, all of it."

Three ways to work with AIQ Labs

AI employees. Managed AI staff that work around the clock in roles such as receptionist, sales development rep and dispatcher, on a monthly plan.AI workflow builds. A rebuild of the one workflow that costs a business the most, such as lead follow-up, client intake, scheduling, invoicing or CRM sync, delivered at a fixed price in phases.AI operating systems. One connected layer for intake, communication, scheduling and reporting, with AI that takes action inside it, built in phases and owned by the client.

Clients choose how to pay: start monthly, build in milestones, or buy the system outright.

Built and tested on its own products

AIQ Labs runs the AI systems it sells on its own products first:



AI Business Sites is a done-for-you AI website and automation service for small businesses.

Evidence Copilot is an evidence-review workspace for U.S. criminal defense attorneys that turns bodycam video, jail calls and police reports into cited, searchable transcripts.

Printoodle is a consumer app that creates print-ready activity pages such as coloring pages, worksheets, puzzles and games. Agents by AIQ builds AI receptionists, voice agents and follow-up agents for small businesses.

"Every product we run is a live test of the same architecture we build for clients," said Riley.

Frequently asked questions

What does AIQ Labs do? AIQ Labs is a company that provides custom AI solutions for businesses: managed AI employees, AI workflow automation and owned AI operating systems.

What is an AI employee? An AI employee is an AI system assigned to a specific business role, such as answering calls, following up with leads or dispatching jobs, that works inside the company's existing tools.

Do clients own what AIQ Labs builds? Yes. Clients can choose to own their systems outright, including code and data.

About AIQ Labs

AIQ Labs is an AI development company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that builds AI employees and custom AI systems for growing businesses. The company has deployed more than 200 multi-agent systems and runs its own AI products, including AI Business Sites, Agents by AIQ, Evidence Copilot and Printoodle. Clients can start on a monthly plan, build in milestones,