AI Business Sites Waives $1,497 Setup Fee, Giving Small Businesses A Custom Website, CRM, AI Employee And 20+ AI Tools For $497 A Month

MENAFN - GetNews)""Most small business owners don't want ten AI tools and ten logins. They want the phone answered, the leads followed up and the website working while they do the actual job." (Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs)"For one month-to-month price with no contract, small businesses get a fully custom Next website and a complete AI back office, built in 7 days and run for them by the AIQ Labs team.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - October 26, 2026 - AI Business Sites, a done-for-you AI website and automation company for small businesses, today announced a limited-time offer that waives its $1,497 setup fee for a limited number of new clients. Businesses that join under the offer pay $497 a month. That covers a fully custom website, more than 20 AI systems behind it, hosting and ongoing content. There is no deposit and no setup balance, and plans are month-to-month and can be cancelled anytime.

Small business owners are searching for AI help in growing numbers. Google Ads keyword estimates show U.S. monthly searches for "AI for small business" rose from about 1,600 in September 2025 to about 8,100 in September 2026. Most owners don't have the time to evaluate, connect and maintain a separate tool for every job.

"Most small business owners don't want ten AI tools and ten logins. They want the phone answered, the leads followed up and the website working while they do the actual job," said Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs, the company that builds and operates AI Business Sites. "For $497 a month we build all of it, we run it, and the owner keeps everything. If it stops earning its place, they can cancel anytime."

A custom website, not a template

Every site is designed and built from scratch in Next and React, the same open-source technology used by many large software companies, on the client's own domain. Each site launches in 7 days with more than 85 pages: 25–30 hand-built core pages plus 60+ service, location and comparison pages. Clients own the code, content and data.

What the $497 monthly plan includes

The plan replaces the separate subscriptions most small businesses pay for. Everything below is included:

Getting found



An SEO growth engine that tracks Google rankings and monitors citations in ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI on a weekly loop

A content engine that publishes 14 new SEO pages a month, plus 10 fact-checked comparison pages and daily industry news articles Google Business Profile and Bing setup, and automatic internal linking

Never missing a customer



An AI chatbot on every page, trained on the business's own knowledge base

A website voice agent visitors can talk to in their browser

A CRM and sales pipeline that combines every call, chat and form Booking pages, self-hosted video meetings and an AI notetaker that files meeting summaries in the CRM

Running the business



An AI team assistant, an AI employee with its own email address that manages the CRM and projects, drafts emails and generates proposals, PDFs and spreadsheets

Workflow automations, with every AI-drafted customer message reviewed in one approval inbox

Project management, jobs, quotes, scheduling and invoicing An online store, restaurant ordering, bookings and event tickets through the business's own Stripe account

Keeping customers

An AI newsletter platform, AI image, voiceover and video creation, automated Google review requests and replies, website analytics, and daily and weekly AI business reports

Four optional add-ons are available for businesses that want to grow faster: AI lead generation, outreach automation, social media content and an AI receptionist that answers the business phone 24/7. The receptionist is built by the same team behind Agents by AIQ.

Who it's for

AI Business Sites works with owner-operated businesses in home services, trades, professional services, health and wellness, real estate and local retail. These are businesses that want a website that wins and follows up on leads without hiring a marketing team or an IT person.

Frequently asked questions

What does AI Business Sites do? AI Business Sites is a company that builds and runs custom AI-powered websites for small businesses, including the chatbot, CRM, content engine, automations and AI assistant behind the site.

How is it different from a website builder? Website builders give the owner tools and leave the work to them. AI Business Sites is a managed service: the team builds a custom Next site, configures the AI systems and keeps them running.

Is there a contract? No. Plans are month-to-month and can be cancelled anytime, and clients keep their code, content and data.

How long does setup take? Sites go live in 7 days.

About AI Business Sites

AI Business Sites is a done-for-you AI website and automation company for small businesses, built and operated by AIQ Labs. Each client gets a fully custom Next website with 85+ pages at launch, an AI chatbot and website voice agent, a CRM, an AI content engine that publishes 14 new pages a month, and an AI team assistant, all set up and managed for them. Sites go live in 7 days, plans are month-to-month with no contract, and clients own their code, content and data.

About AIQ Labs

AIQ Labs is an AI development company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that builds AI employees and custom AI systems for growing businesses. The company has deployed more than 200 multi-agent systems and runs its own AI products, including AI Business Sites, Agents by AIQ, Evidence Copilot and Printoodle. Clients can start on a monthly plan, build in milestones, or own their AI systems outright.