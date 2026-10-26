The Lipschutz Group Announces Geographic Coverage Expansion And Inclusive Fair Housing Standards Across Northern Nevada And Lake Tahoe

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tristan Lipschutz and Andrew Lipschutz of The Lipschutz Group, an inclusive real estate team serving Reno, Sparks, Incline Village, and Truckee, pictured overlooking the Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe region."Tristan Lipschutz leads representation across Northern Nevada, Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Genoa, ArrowCreek, Montrêux Golf & Country Club, Damonte Ranch, Caughlin Ranch, and Incline Village, while Andrew Lipschutz directs advisory services across Truckee, Olympic Valley, West Shore, Donner Lake, Tahoe City, Alpine Meadows, Northstar, Martis Camp, Schaffer's Mill, Lahontan, Carnelian Bay, and Kings Beach.

RENO, NV - October 26, 2026 - The Lipschutz Group, a premier real estate team serving Northern Nevada and Northern California, today announced a structured service area alignment and formal fair housing initiative designed to serve residential buyers, sellers, and relocating clients across the Reno-Tahoe basin.

Under the refined service structure, the team has designated specific geographic focus areas across state lines to provide hyper-local expertise:



Tristan Lipschutz serves as the primary agent for client advisory and residential property transactions throughout Northern Nevada and Incline Village, specializing in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Genoa, and premier master-planned and gated communities including ArrowCreek, Montrêux Golf & Country Club, Damonte Ranch, and Caughlin Ranch. Andrew Lipschutz leads team advisory and luxury home representation across Truckee and North Lake Tahoe, specializing in premier mountain communities, waterfront estates, and luxury enclaves including Olympic Valley, Donner Lake, the West Shore, Tahoe City, Alpine Meadows, Northstar, Martis Camp, Schaffer's Mill, Lahontan, Carnelian Bay, and Kings Beach.



Alongside regional coverage updates, the team has integrated enhanced inclusive service standards aimed at supporting diverse home buyers, including LGBTQ+ individuals, families relocating from out of state, and property investors. The initiative aligns team practices with equal housing principles to ensure equal access and professional advisory services across all price points in Nevada and California markets.

"Real estate transactions in high-demand alpine and valley markets require hyper-local community knowledge and strict adherence to fair housing standards," said the team at The Lipschutz Group. "Whether Tristan is assisting clients in Incline Village, Carson City, Genoa, or luxury Reno enclaves like Montrêux and ArrowCreek, or Andrew is guiding buyers through private communities like Martis Camp, Olympic Valley, Lahontan, Schaffer's Mill, Donner Lake, or Kings Beach, our team offers focused local guidance within an inclusive, professional environment."

The Lipschutz Group assists clients with residential property acquisitions, luxury estate marketing, master-planned community purchases, and cross-border relocation planning between California and Nevada.

About The Lipschutz Group

Founded to provide comprehensive real estate advisory services across Northern Nevada and Northern California, The Lipschutz Group specializes in residential property sales, luxury estates, and relocation services throughout Reno, Incline Village, Truckee, and surrounding regional markets. The firm operates with a core mission of delivering data-driven market expertise, strict adherence to fair housing principles, and professional representation for all clients. Maintaining dual-state capabilities, the team assists buyers, sellers, and investors navigating the dynamic Reno-Tahoe housing landscape.

License numbers: Andrew Lipschutz NV S185043, CA DRE 02236259; Tristan Lipschutz NV S197911.

For additional information regarding regional real estate services or property listings in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe, visit or contact Tristan Lipschutz at (775) 223-2695 or Andrew Lipschutz at (530) 606-0232.