Spotscribe Lets Listeners Translate Spotify Podcasts To English From A Single Link

MENAFN - GetNews)"SpotScribe translates any Spotify podcast episode into English from a single link, even when Spotify does not provide subtitles."Listeners can translate an episode from any language, even when Spotify does not provide subtitles.

San Francisco, California - October 26, 2026 - SpotScribe now lets users translate Spotify podcasts to English by pasting a single episode link, regardless of the language spoken in the original recording.

Many Spotify podcasts are published without subtitles or transcripts. This can make an episode difficult to follow when it is recorded in a language the listener does not understand. SpotScribe creates the transcript directly from the episode audio, so the translation does not depend on subtitles being available on Spotify.

The process takes three steps:

1. Paste the Spotify episode link.

2. Click Transcribe and wait for the transcript.

3. Click Translate to English.

Users do not need to download the episode or upload an audio file. SpotScribe retrieves the episode from the link and keeps the transcription and translation in the same workspace.

Each translated line corresponds to the same line in the original transcript. This makes it easier to compare both versions and follow the episode in its original order. The finished translation can be downloaded as a TXT, DOCX, Markdown, or SRT file.

English is one of more than 60 languages available for translation. Users who need a different target language can select it after the transcript is complete.

"Spotify has podcasts from around the world, but many episodes are difficult to access outside their original language," said Jack, CEO at SpotScribe. "We wanted the process to begin with the link people already have. SpotScribe handles the transcription and translation in one place, even when the episode does not come with subtitles."

The SpotScribe feature for translating Spotify podcasts is available now at uses/translate-spotify-podcasts-to-english.

About SpotScribe

SpotScribe builds AI transcription tools that help podcast creators, researchers, and listeners turn long audio and video recordings into useful written content.