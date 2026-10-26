Sabadiegroup Opens Year-End Retirement And Tax Planning Consultations In Livingston Parish

MENAFN - GetNews)SabadieGroup, led by financial services professional Chuck Sabadie, is offering year-end retirement and tax planning consultations through Premier Accounting and Tax Solutions in Livingston Parish. The consultations will provide residents in Livingston, Denham Springs, Walker, and surrounding communities with an opportunity to review retirement income, tax considerations, Social Security timing, investments, insurance protection, and other long-term financial priorities before the close of 2026.

Sabadie brings more than four decades of financial services experience, including more than 30 years helping Louisiana educators understand pensions, DROP, 403(b) savings, and other retirement considerations. He is also the author of 5-7 Steps to Financial Peace and is featured in The Retirement Shield, a No. 1 national bestseller focused on retirement planning and asset protection.

The Livingston Parish consultations are aimed at individuals approaching retirement, already retired, or reassessing their financial strategies before year end and the upcoming tax season. The timing gives clients an opportunity to review how income, taxes, Social Security, investments, insurance, and legacy considerations fit together before entering a new calendar year.

“Year-end provides an opportunity to review the decisions that can affect retirement income over the longer term,” said Sabadie.“Taxes, Social Security, investments, insurance, and income planning do not operate independently. Bringing those areas into one conversation can help people better understand their options and identify where adjustments may be appropriate.”

Consultations cover retirement income and tax strategies, Social Security timing, investment positioning, lifetime income, insurance protection, estate planning, and extended-care needs. Discussions are tailored to each client's financial priorities, retirement stage, and long-term objectives, with an emphasis on identifying planning gaps and areas that warrant closer review.

Year-end consultations are available Tuesday through Thursday through the beginning of tax season at Premier Accounting and Tax Solutions, located at 29950 S. Poplar St. in Livingston.

Residents interested in scheduling a consultation can call 225-686-9848 or visit . Additional information about SabadieGroup is available at .

About SabadieGroup

SabadieGroup provides financial education and retirement-focused planning support for individuals and families in Louisiana. Its work spans income planning, asset protection, legacy considerations, and long-term financial preparedness, with an emphasis on clear, practical guidance.

About Premier Accounting and Tax Solutions

Premier Accounting and Tax Solutions serves individuals and businesses with tax preparation, accounting, and financial support services. The firm works with clients across Livingston Parish and surrounding communities, providing practical assistance for year-round financial and tax-related needs.

Disclaimer: This material is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Individual circumstances vary.