As AI Moves Inside Live Conversations, Chamet Pairs Real-Time Translation With Multimodal Safety AI

MENAFN - GetNews) Real-time subtitles in more than 50 languages and multi-model moderation show how AI can connect people across borders and protect them at the same time

Hong Kong - October 26, 2026 - For most of the past decade, AI in consumer apps worked in the background, ranking feeds and recommending content. It is now moving into the conversation itself.

Translation happens as people speak, and safety systems assess risk while an interaction is still live. Chamet, a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, is building on both shifts with real-time AI translation during video calls and multimodal, multi-model AI for content moderation and user protection.

Chamet's community spans more than 150 countries, with a strong presence across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East and a growing audience in the United States. As more U.S. users join, more conversations connect Americans with people in other regions, often without a shared first language, which makes translation and safety central to the experience.

Translation moves from a separate app into the call

Over the past year, major technology companies have built translation directly into the tools people use to talk. Apple's Live Translation works in Messages, FaceTime and Phone, and on supported AirPods, using on-device processing. In February 2026, Google made speech translation in Google Meet generally available to Workspace customers, translating speech between English and five European languages in near real time.

Translation is becoming part of the conversation itself, not a step taken outside it. For a platform built around meeting people in other countries, that shift is central. Chamet's AI translation turns spoken dialogue into translated on-screen subtitles as people speak. It supports more than 50 languages and is free for users, so people across Asia, the Middle East, the United States and other regions can talk without language barriers.

Safety rules are tightening, and AI is expected to keep up

As AI makes it easier to connect people across borders, regulators are raising the bar for how platforms protect users, especially minors. Australia's social media minimum age law took effect on December 10, 2025. According to the eSafety Commissioner, platforms restricted about 4.7 million accounts belonging to under-16s in the first half of that month. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission began enforcing the TAKE IT DOWN Act on May 19, 2026, which requires covered platforms to remove nonconsensual intimate images within 48 hours of a valid request. State laws requiring age checks at the app store level, such as Texas's App Store Accountability Act, are being tested in court.

For live video platforms, these expectations are hard to meet with a single model or a single signal. Chamet combines AI detection with human review to find and act on violations in real time, and two methods sit at the center of that work.

Multimodal detection of suspected minors. Chamet is an adults-only platform with zero tolerance for underage users. Rather than relying on one signal, its system combines profile photos, live-stream frames, video, voice, text, self-reported age and account behavior to assess whether an account may belong to a minor. Each case receives a risk level based on model confidence. Depending on that level, the system can restrict content, limit interactions or restrict the account, and human reviewers check cases before final decisions. Accounts found to have falsified their age are permanently suspended.

Multi-model fusion for content review. Chamet uses several moderation models and third-party services, each with its own labels, confidence scales and strengths. The platform maps all of their outputs onto one shared risk scale. It then weighs the results by content type, such as images, video, audio or text, by where the content appears, such as a live stream or a profile, and by each model's track record. The result is a single risk level and a consistent action for each piece of content, with the highest-risk cases prioritized for reviewers.

These systems work alongside real-person face verification, client- and server-side safeguards against unauthorized screen recording, in-app reporting and blocking, and an appeals process. Together they help reduce risk on the platform.

Connection and protection as one job

"Our commitment to 'Make Chat Borderless' starts with helping people understand one another," said David Qi, Chief Marketing Officer of Chamet. "We built translation into the call and kept it free. And because these are live conversations, we use AI to help our review teams spot risk sooner and act more consistently."

"AI is changing what people expect from a conversation with someone on the other side of the world," Qi added. "They expect to be understood, and they expect the platform to take their safety seriously. We see translation and safety as two parts of the same job."

About Chamet

Chamet is a global live streaming and video chat platform open only to adults aged 18 and over. It offers live streaming, video chat, party rooms and feeds for social discovery. AI-powered real-time translation helps people talk across languages, while community guidelines, AI-assisted and human moderation, and in-app report and block tools support user safety. Learn more at .

Chamet is owned and operated by FULIAO HONG KONG LIMITED (HK Fuliao), a Hong Kong-based technology company. HK Fuliao provides the development, localization, content management, customer service and operations behind Chamet. Learn more at .