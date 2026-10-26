Dr. Harold Kooden Explores The Power Of Gay Midlife And The Lifelong Lessons Of Overcoming Adversity In Golden Men

MENAFN - GetNews) Originally published in 2000 and revisited in its 2022 edition, Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife examines self-acceptance, successful aging, and how lessons learned through life's challenges can benefit people from all backgrounds.

United Staes- October 26, 2026 - Clinical psychologist, author, and longtime LGBTQ advocate Harold Kooden, Ph.D., brings renewed attention to Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022), a book examining how the coming-out experience can equip gay men with valuable lessons for navigating middle age and beyond.

REVISITING A MESSAGE OF SELF-ACCEPTANCE AND PERSONAL GROWTH

Originally published in 2000, the book's 2022 edition includes a new introduction shaped by feedback from a diverse readership and an epilogue addressing significant social changes over the intervening years.

Although initially written for gay men, Kooden emphasizes that the book's principles also apply to individuals of different genders, races, and orientations who have successfully overcome significant life crises.

At its center is a meaningful idea: the challenges people have already overcome may hold valuable lessons for the challenges still ahead.

THE COMING-OUT EXPERIENCE AS A SOURCE OF LIFELONG STRENGTH

For many gay men, coming out requires confronting uncertainty, social expectations, and deeply personal questions about identity and acceptance. Kooden explores how navigating these experiences can develop self-awareness, resilience, and skills that remain useful throughout life.

Drawing from his clinical experience, he examines the impact of internalized homophobia and internalized gay ageism, particularly as gay men enter middle age and confront changing perceptions of themselves.

Rather than viewing aging primarily through its difficulties, Golden Men encourages readers to recognize the personal strengths developed through earlier experiences.

Kooden demonstrates how lessons from successfully managing one major life transition can provide a foundation for navigating future challenges, making the book relevant beyond its original audience.

MAKING PSYCHOTHERAPEUTIC INSIGHTS ACCESSIBLE TO READERS

A distinctive feature of Golden Men is its sequence of guided exercises informed by psychotherapeutic principles. These exercises invite readers to revisit significant experiences, examine how they managed difficulties, and identify the personal resources that helped them move forward.

Kooden's intention is to make insights commonly explored in psychotherapy accessible outside the clinical setting, allowing individuals to reflect independently or with others.

As Kooden explains:

"This book is applicable to everyone who has successfully dealt with a life crisis. I wanted to give to the public what has usually been confined to the psychotherapy office. This is the means by which the reader, alone or with friends, can recognize what he/she has already learned."

He also encourages readers to establish discussion groups using the book's exercises, creating opportunities for reflection, shared understanding, and personal growth.

DECADES OF CONTRIBUTIONS TO PSYCHOLOGY AND LGBTQ ADVOCACY

Dr. Harold Kooden is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA) and a clinical psychologist whose professional career includes decades of research, writing, psychotherapy, and community advocacy.

Within the APA, he chaired the Task Force on the Study of Lesbian and Gay Psychologists and helped establish its division addressing LGBTQ issues.

He was also a founding member and community activist with Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE) and participated in organizations promoting education, equality, and nonviolence.

His professional publications examine gay psychology, psychotherapy, and human development. His editorial contributions include Different Paths to Becoming a Psychoanalyst and Psychotherapist and Remembrances of Arnold Wm. Rachman: Sandor Ferenczi Scholar and Psychoanalyst.

Throughout his career, Kooden has worked to advance understanding of LGBTQ experiences while encouraging broader public access to psychological knowledge.

RECOGNIZING THE STRENGTHS WE CARRY FORWARD

More than two decades after its original publication, Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022) continues to offer valuable perspectives on aging, identity, and personal growth. Its 2022 edition builds upon the original message, reflecting social changes and the experiences of a more diverse readership.

Continuing this effort to reach a broader audience, a Spanish translation of Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022) is now in development. The forthcoming edition aims to make Kooden's insights on self-acceptance, personal growth, and successful aging more accessible to Spanish-speaking readers. A dedicated website for the Spanish edition is also being developed, providing readers with a space to learn more about the book and access the translated edition once available. Together, these efforts represent another meaningful step in sharing the book's message across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

For Kooden, what matters most is that the book's message reaches those who may find meaning and encouragement in its pages. With this in mind , the English edition is available as a free EPUB download through his website, while printed copies remain available at an affordable price. He also intends to make the Spanish edition available for free download once the translation is completed.

The book's message extends beyond the experiences of gay men. It encourages readers from all backgrounds to recognize the strengths developed through overcoming life's challenges and apply those lessons to future transitions.

Ultimately, Golden Men reminds readers that the wisdom gained through life's experiences remains a valuable resource for personal growth and successful aging.

FEATURED BOOK

Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022) By Harold Kooden, Ph.D.

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About Harold Kooden

Harold Kooden is a clinical psychologist, educator, and longtime advocate for the health and wellbeing of gay men. He has spent his career helping people live more fully and authentically. His perspective grows out of decades of clinical practice and the extraordinary lived experience of a generation that witnessed history.