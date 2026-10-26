Blinds Store New York: The Blinds Source Showcases Wood And Aluminum Blinds For NYC Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)"Some people choose wood for the living room and aluminum for the kitchen, and that works well in a lot of apartments. Our job is to help them pick what fits each room."The Blinds Source is a family-owned blinds store in New York, serving customers since 1994. It offers custom wood and aluminum blinds, shades, curtains, and drapes. With free in-home consultations, estimates, and installation, its team helps customers choose window treatments suited to their rooms, windows, and needs.

New York, NY, United States - October 26, 2026 - The Blinds Source has been in business since 1994 and remains a family company. Its showrooms sit on Third Avenue near Gramercy and on Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Its consultants still go out to measure each window in person, because apartments here rarely come in standard sizes.

A question staff at the company's blinds store in New York hears often is whether to go with wood or aluminum. Wood Blinds feel warmer in a room, and they look right next to hardwood floors or a walnut desk. The catch is weight. On a wide living room window, the consultant may suggest two blinds side by side instead of one. Aluminum blinds weigh less and handle steam well, so they often end up in kitchens and bathrooms. Radiators are worth thinking about too. A wood blind hanging right above one for years can dry out, and aluminum usually copes with that heat better. Both kinds tilt for privacy, and each is made to measure.

"Honestly, most people make up their minds almost the moment they pick up a wood slat in one hand and an aluminum slat in the other," said a spokesperson for The Blinds Source. "Some people choose wood for the living room and aluminum for the kitchen, and that works well in a lot of apartments. Our job is to help them pick what fits each room."

Every project starts with a free in-home consultation, and the estimate costs nothing either. When the blinds arrive, the company sends an installer to install them at no fee. If a blind arrives defective, they replace it. Some customers like to see the finishes at a showroom first and then book the home measurement.

About The Blinds Source

The Blinds Source, a family-owned blinds store in New York, makes custom blinds and shades for apartments and offices. On the blinds side, it sells wood blinds, aluminum blinds, vertical blinds, and blackout blinds. The company also makes roller shades, honeycomb shades, pleated shades, and bamboo shades, as well as drapes, curtains, and motorized blinds. Consultations, estimates, and installation are free. For more information, visit The Blinds Source's website.