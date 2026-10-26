More Than 40 Sets Of World War II Remains Exhumed In Mlyniv, Rivne Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksii Zlatohorskyi, director of the specialized institution“Volyn Antiquities” and an archaeologist, told Ukrinform about this.

“During search operations in July of this year, 15 coffins containing remains were discovered on the grounds of the Memorial of Glory in the center of the village. The Soviet monument itself bears the names of 347 people who are supposedly reburied there. These are not local residents, but Soviet soldiers who died during World War II, who were originally buried on the outskirts of the village and later reburied in the center of Mlyniv. However, this figure has not been confirmed.“Preliminarily, during the exhumation, we discovered 47–48 sets of remains. The final figure will be known after a more detailed examination,” the archaeologist said.

Zlatohorskyi is a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While on leave, together with his fellow archaeologists Artur Alyoshin, Nazariy Romanyuk, and Dmytro Demianchuk, he conducted the exhumation of this burial site at the request of the Mlyniv community leadership.

As the search team discovered, based on the accompanying documentation, it can be concluded that most of the remains belong to military personnel. In particular, the remains of six women were found among them. The remains of two children were also discovered.

"I suspect that, perhaps, while excavating World War II-era graves near the local cemetery, they unearthed remains from a civilian burial site. That is why children were found buried at the memorial. As for the women, according to the accompanying materials found, they were military personnel,” Zlatohorskyi said.

Along with the remains, archaeologists found spoons engraved with their owners' initials. They say this usually indicated military status. They also found pieces of leather belts, boots, fragments of eyeglasses, and a razor. Materials that may be important for identification will be transferred to the Rivne Regional Museum of Local History after processing and cleaning. Samples were also collected during the examination of the remains for DNA analysis.

According to Zlatohorskyi, working during the exhumation in Mlyniv was difficult because, during the reburial, the remains of 10–15 people had simply been dumped into a coffin, covered with clay, and placed in brick-lined crypts.

“For the Soviet authorities, the ideological significance of this memorial was more important than respect for the people they supposedly wanted to honor,” the archaeologist added.

The remains exhumed in Mlyniv were reburied at the local cemetery.

Previously, the memorial in Mlyniv was included in the list of 100 monument to be dismantled as part of the decommunization process by the“Decolonization. Ukraine” project.

Ukrainian expedition completes search in Poland's Lasków, remains of more than 40 people found

Suspilne. Rivne reported that, in order to dismantle the sculpture of a Soviet soldier and renovate the complex, the village council appealed to the Ministry of Culture to have the memorial's status as a historical monument revoked. Subsequently, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, search operations were conducted to locate the remains of World War II victims for their subsequent reburial. After obtaining all necessary permits and completing the exhumation and reburial of the Soviet soldiers, the plan is to transfer portraits of soldiers from the Mlyniv community who died in the Russian-Ukrainian war to the memorial grounds.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian expedition completed search operations in Laskowo, Poland, where the remains of more than 40 people were discovered.

Photos provided by Oleksii Zlatohorskyi