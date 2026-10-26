Crypto News: Alphapepe To Announce New CEX Partner In 4 Days While Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $3,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe as the countdown to its next CEX partnership enters the final four days. Four exchange partnerships are already announced, and the next name is now close enough to put the listing story back at the center of the presale.









Online discussion is increasingly focused on whether Binance could be the major exchange AlphaPepe reveals next. The countdown arrives with more than $3.22 million raised and 12,800+ holders onboard, even as the Iran war, high oil prices and another risk-off wave pressure major cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum is trading around $2,300 as those macro fears hit the market, putting $3,000 back on the radar as the first major recovery target.

AlphaPepe Has Four Days Until Its Next CEX Reveal

The AlphaPepe exchange story now has a short clock on it. A new CEX partner is set to be announced within four days, adding to four partnerships already secured before $ALPE enters its first public-market cycle.

That gives retail a clear catalyst instead of another distant roadmap date. Buyers entering now are positioning before the fifth exchange name enters the picture and before public price discovery begins.

Binance is dominating the conversation around what comes next. AlphaPepe already has four exchange relationships behind it, so the coming reveal extends an existing rollout rather than starting one from scratch.

$3.22M Raised While Markets Turn Defensive

The countdown is arriving while the broader market deals with oil shocks and Iran-war fears, yet AlphaPepe demand continues moving in the opposite direction.

The presale has crossed $3.22 million raised and 12,800 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining every day. Buyers are still entering while Bitcoin, Ethereum and other public-market assets react to geopolitical headlines.

That creates a strong retail contrast. Large-cap crypto is being pushed around by oil, inflation expectations and risk sentiment, while AlphaPepe remains pre-listing and continues building its holder base before exchange trading begins.

AlphaSwap Gives the CEX Story More Weight

The exchange countdown is not running around a token that only has a future roadmap. AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe's AI DEX, is already live in Early Access, while Auto-Trade registration is open.

The ecosystem is being built by an ex-Shibarium developer, giving AlphaPepe a technical story behind the meme branding and CEX speculation. Buyers also receive ALPE immediately after purchase instead of waiting for a later claim window.

$ALPE is priced at $0.03470, with the listing price starting from $0.08. With another CEX announcement four days away, the pre-listing gap gives buyers another reason to watch the current entry.

Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $3,000

Ethereum is trading around $2,300 as the Iran war continues to pressure risk assets. Brent crude remains close to $115, with tanker incidents, attacks on Saudi infrastructure and disruption around key shipping routes keeping energy markets tense.

Expensive oil keeps inflation fears alive and makes the rate outlook harder for risk assets. Ethereum has slipped with the broader crypto market, but the recovery path is simple: reclaim $2,500, then reopen the road toward $3,000.

U.S. spot Ether ETFs also finally recorded a $4.4 million net inflow after a difficult run of withdrawals. A move toward $3,000 would put Ethereum back into a much stronger recovery structure.

AlphaPepe offers a different setup, with its next exchange catalyst only four days away while $ALPE remains before its first public chart.

Four Days Could Change the AlphaPepe Listing Story

AlphaPepe now has one of the clearest near-term catalysts in the presale market: another CEX partner will be revealed within four days.

Four exchange partnerships are already announced, AlphaSwap is live, and an ex-Shibarium developer is behind the ecosystem. More than 12,800 holders have also entered while the wider market deals with war-driven volatility.

Fewer than 20 Limited Bonus AlphaLabs mystery crates remain, leaving a final window for bonuses of up to 300% before that promotion disappears.

Ethereum traders are watching whether ETH can survive the oil shock and recover toward $3,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a much nearer countdown as the next exchange partner prepares to enter the story.

FAQs

When will AlphaPepe announce its new CEX partner?

AlphaPepe says the next CEX partner will be announced within four days. Four exchange partnerships are already announced, while Binance is dominating online discussion around the upcoming reveal.

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Ethereum price prediction points toward $3,000 if oil pressure eases, risk appetite returns and ETH reclaims the $2,500 area.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI DEX, already live in Early Access. Auto-Trade registration is also open while $ALPE remains in presale.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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