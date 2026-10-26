Pulse Locating Adds Two Vacuum Excavation Trucks, Expanding Its Perth Fleet To Seven

A Pulse Locating operator exposes underground services with a vacuum excavation truck in Perth. Photo: Norman Yap Photography.

Vacuum excavation uses high-pressure water and suction to expose live services without mechanical digging. Photo: Norman Yap Photography.

A Pulse Locating vacuum excavation truck beneath an elevated rail line in Perth. Photo: Norman Yap Photography.

New STG HDV units let contractors get service locating, supervision and non-destructive excavation from one truck and one operator

- Chris Lee, General Manager and Director, Pulse LocatingPERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pulse Locating, a Western Australian owned subsurface utility detection company, has added two STG HDV vacuum excavation trucks to its fleet, bringing it to seven. The trucks serve civil contractors, utilities and infrastructure teams across Perth and regional Western Australia, exposing buried gas lines, water mains, electrical conduits and fibre optic cables before machinery moves in.The new additions are a jetter combination unit with a 6,000-litre spoil tank and 2,600-litre water tank, which also handles drain cleaning, and a unit with an 8,000-litre spoil tank and 3,400-litre water tank. Both run 2,300 CFM vacuum systems rated to 28 inHg, with remote-controlled booms as standard."Many of our clients were bringing in a separate contractor for the excavation and using our crews to pothole and supervise around the utilities," said Chris Lee, General Manager and Director of Pulse Locating. "We've bridged that gap. We can now provide location, supervision and excavation with the one truck and operator."The larger trucks also open up new work: trenching in dense utility corridors, excavating around trees while protecting their root systems, and extracting material from hard-to-reach areas such as basements. On existing jobs they allow deeper potholing, faster potholing in hard ground, and safe, quick exposure of service valves to confirm their size and material.Vacuum excavation, also called hydrovac, uses high-pressure water to loosen soil while a vacuum system draws the spoil into a sealed tank on the truck. Operators keep the excavation in view throughout and confirm the depth, alignment and condition of each service before the site is reinstated.Pulse Locating pairs vacuum excavation with underground service locating, ground penetrating radar, potholing and high-pressure gas supervision, so one team handles a site from investigation through to excavation. Work is delivered under ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certified management systems. The company's project history includes METRONET early works, NorthLink WA and the Mitchell Freeway widening.Contractors can scope a job at com/services/vacuum-excavation or by calling +61 8 6305 0607.About Pulse LocatingEstablished in 2009, Pulse Locating is a privately owned Western Australian subsurface utility detection provider based in Wangara, Perth. It provides underground service locating, ground penetrating radar, vacuum excavation, potholing, high-pressure gas supervision and concrete scanning to the civil, utility, mining and surveying sectors. Pulse Locating is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 45001. Learn more at com.

Chris Lee

Pulse Locating

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Pulse Locating Adds Two Vacuum Excavation Trucks, Expanding Its Perth Fleet to Seven News Provided By PWD October 27, 2026, 01:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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