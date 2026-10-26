Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 27: Check Fuel Rates In Different Cities Across India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across 14 cities on October 27. However, prices varied widely across cities, with petrol above ₹100 throughout. Diesel remained below ₹100 in most cities, with three exceptions.

In New Delhi, petrol stood at ₹102.12 while diesel cost ₹95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83. Kolkata's petrol price was ₹113.51, with diesel selling at ₹99.82. In Chennai, petrol cost ₹107.76 while diesel stood at ₹99.55.

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Among these four metros, New Delhi had the lowest prices for both fuels. Kolkata had the highest petrol and diesel prices within this group. Petrol in Mumbai was costlier than in Chennai, but diesel was cheaper.

Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price among all 14 cities, at ₹116.15. Diesel in the city stood at ₹104.23. Thiruvananthapuram followed closely, with petrol priced at ₹115.49. Its diesel price reached ₹104.40, the highest among these cities.

Chandigarh had the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. Petrol there cost ₹101.54, while diesel stood at ₹89.47. The petrol price difference between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was ₹14.61. For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram's price exceeded Chandigarh's by ₹14.93.

In Gurgaon, petrol cost ₹102.97 and diesel stood at ₹95.64. Noida recorded petrol at ₹101.96 and diesel at ₹95.44. Lucknow's petrol price was ₹101.86 while diesel cost ₹95.36. All three cities had petrol prices below New Delhi's, except Gurgaon.

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Bengaluru recorded petrol at ₹111.68 and diesel at ₹99.56. Bhubaneswar's petrol price stood at ₹108.97 while diesel cost ₹100.68. It joined Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram among cities where diesel crossed ₹100. Jaipur recorded petrol at ₹113.19 and diesel at ₹98.25. In Patna, petrol cost ₹113.37 while diesel stood at ₹99.36.

CNG prices today

CNG prices, meanwhile, increased in several cities on October 27. Mumbai's CNG price rose by ₹1 to ₹89 while Bengaluru's increased by ₹1 to ₹98. Chennai recorded a ₹2 rise, taking its price to ₹99.50. Mathura and Meerut also recorded increases of ₹2 each.

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CNG stood at ₹102 in Mathura and ₹95.50 in Meerut. Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded a 50 paise rise to ₹98. Firozabad's price increased 50 paise to ₹99.50.

Sonipat recorded a ₹1 increase, taking CNG to ₹95. New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari, and NCR recorded no changes in CNG prices.

New Delhi and NCR both recorded CNG prices of ₹86.98. Hyderabad's CNG price stood at ₹112 while Rewari recorded ₹91.59.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.