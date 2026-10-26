PM Modi To Inaugurate Emerging Science, Technology, And Innovation Conclave 2026 At Bharat Mandapam Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The three-day conclave, scheduled from October 27 to 29, will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and international experts to deliberate on emerging technologies and India's science, technology, and innovation priorities.

Deliberations at the conclave will cover 12 key thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, climate science, and ocean research.

Discussions will center on setting research priorities, strengthening national capabilities, and converting scientific breakthroughs into practical, real-world solutions.

The event will also host a large-scale technology and innovation exhibition showcasing indigenous scientific achievements and emerging technologies. Around 150 deep-tech startups will participate through dedicated stalls, demonstrating cutting-edge innovations and highlighting their potential applications across a wide range of sectors.

A new initiative, the Global Connect Networking Event, will bring together more than 300 invited participants from academia, research institutions and industry in India and abroad. It will provide a platform to explore international research partnerships, industry-academia collaboration and pathways for translating innovations from laboratories to markets.

The ISRO will also showcase emerging technologies as part of the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave. The space agency's Chairman V Narayanan said at a curtain-raiser event that the space organisation's exhibition will be the model of a proposed next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle that can place payloads weighing over 30,000 kg to low Earth orbit.

The event will also showcase the Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions, which are aimed at sending Indian astronauts to the Moon

The conclave is a national platform organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under the guidance of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government. ESTIC 2026 aims to strengthen India's science, technology and innovation ecosystem in support of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.