Huayan Robotics To Present Smart Manufacturing And Embodied AI Applications At Robotworld 2026 In Korea
Three industrial automation applications will be on display:
- Flexible Welding: Built around the E12-Pro collaborative robot with a 1.8 m reach, the welding system incorporates a dual-axis positioner to improve access to large and complex workpieces. Integrated laser seam tracking and automatic path correction support consistent welding along complex seams, while reducing the need for manual adjustments. High-payload Palletizing: Huayan Robotics will present an integrated palletizing solution for consumer goods manufacturing, food processing, and warehouse logistics. The S Series offers payload capacities of up to 60 kg for heavy material handling, while vision-assisted positioning and configurable pallet patterns support varied production requirements. CNC Machining Tending: Huayan Robotics' Elfin and Elfin-Pro collaborative robots support automated CNC loading and unloading. They help manufacturers maintain an efficient, consistent production workflow with cycle-time improvements of up to 50%, a maximum reach of 1.8 meters, protection ratings of up to IP66, and reliable, precise performance.
Besides, Huayan Robotics will also reveal the latest breakthroughs in embodied AI development:
- Seven-Axis Humanoid Robotic Arm Core Motion Components: Humanoid joint modules, frameless motors, and high-precision XYZ motion stages will also be on display.
Visitors are invited to Booth I 05 at Robotworld 2026 to explore the solutions on display and discuss automation requirements and collaboration opportunities with the Huayan Robotics team.
About Huayan Robotics
Backed by a founding team with more than 20 years of experience in core motion technologies, Huayan Robotics develops collaborative robots, motion components, robotic platforms, and embodied-intelligence systems. Its solutions support more than 60 process scenarios across over 40 industries and serve customers in more than 50 countries and regions.
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