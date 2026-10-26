Huayan Robotics To Present Smart Manufacturing And Embodied AI Applications At Robotworld 2026 In Korea

Visitors are invited to Booth I 05 at Robotworld 2026 to explore the solutions on display and discuss automation requirements and collaboration opportunities with the Huayan Robotics team.

About Huayan Robotics

Backed by a founding team with more than 20 years of experience in core motion technologies, Huayan Robotics develops collaborative robots, motion components, robotic platforms, and embodied-intelligence systems. Its solutions support more than 60 process scenarios across over 40 industries and serve customers in more than 50 countries and regions.

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