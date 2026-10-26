Grand Renovations Identifies Key Renovation And Permit Risks Vancouver Businesses Should Review Before Signing A Commercial Lease

MENAFN - GetNews)"Commercial renovation and tenant improvement planning by Grand Renovations in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia."Vancouver renovation and construction company Grand Renovations outlines key construction, permitting and feasibility issues businesses should evaluate before committing to a commercial lease, including permitted use, building systems, landlord requirements, renovation budgets and project timelines.

VANCOUVER, BC - October 26, 2026 - Grand Renovations ( ), a Vancouver-based residential and commercial renovation contractor, is encouraging business owners and commercial tenants to evaluate renovation feasibility, permitting requirements and potential construction costs before committing to a commercial lease.

For businesses planning a restaurant, office, retail store, medical or dental clinic, beauty or wellness space, fitness facility, or other commercial operation, a property's suitability involves much more than location, appearance, and monthly rent.

A space that appears well suited to a business may require substantial upgrades before it can legally and practically accommodate the intended use.

“Some of the most important construction decisions are made before construction begins,” said Alex Mann of Grand Renovations.“When a business is considering a commercial property, understanding what the space will require before signing the lease can provide a much clearer picture of the actual investment and timeline.”

Existing Building Conditions Can Change the Renovation Budget

Existing electrical service, plumbing, HVAC systems, fire protection, accessibility requirements, and the building's physical condition can all affect the scope and cost of a tenant improvement.

The requirements can be particularly significant when a space is being converted from one use to another.

For example, converting a conventional retail unit into a restaurant may introduce requirements for commercial kitchen ventilation, grease management, plumbing, electrical capacity, fire protection, and other building systems.

Similarly, medical, dental and other specialized commercial spaces may require infrastructure that was never contemplated when the existing premises were constructed.

Identifying these conditions during the planning stage can help businesses develop a more realistic construction budget before making a major financial commitment.

Permitted Use and Permit Requirements Should Be Investigated Early

Another key consideration is whether the proposed business use fits the property and what municipal approvals may be required.

Depending on the project, a commercial renovation may require building permits, trade permits, development approvals, accessibility requirements, fire and life-safety requirements, professional drawings, engineering, or other approvals.

The permit process can also affect the overall project schedule.

For this reason, Grand Renovations recommends that businesses investigate permitting and construction requirements as early as possible rather than waiting until after a lease has been finalized.

Landlord Requirements Can Affect Construction

Commercial tenants should also review the landlord's construction requirements.

Many commercial properties have specific rules governing drawings, contractor insurance, working hours, building access, demolition, waste removal, protection of common areas and approval of proposed alterations.

In office towers, shopping centres, strata properties and other managed buildings, these requirements can materially affect both construction logistics and project cost.

A contractor reviewing the project early can identify these considerations and incorporate them into the preliminary planning process.

A Preliminary Construction Budget Can Help Evaluate the Property

Before committing to a commercial space, businesses may benefit from developing a preliminary renovation budget based on the proposed use, existing conditions and anticipated scope of work.

The objective is not necessarily to produce a final construction quotation before the design is complete. Instead, early budgeting can help determine whether the overall project remains financially viable once construction and building requirements are considered.

A property with attractive lease terms may not ultimately be the best value if it requires extensive infrastructure upgrades or permitting work.

Conversely, a space with a higher lease rate may already include much of the infrastructure the intended business needs.

Construction Planning Should Begin Before Demolition

Grand Renovations provides commercial renovation, tenant improvement, pre-construction, and permit coordination services for businesses and property owners throughout Metro Vancouver.

The company works with clients early in commercial projects to review proposed renovation scopes, identify potential construction considerations, coordinate required drawings and professional input, develop preliminary budgets, and prepare projects for permitting and construction.

For businesses evaluating a potential commercial property, involving a construction team before finalizing the lease can provide additional information for discussions with landlords, designers, brokers, and other project stakeholders.

“The goal is to understand the building before making major commitments to the building,” Alex Mann added.“A commercial renovation starts long before demolition. Early investigation can help identify issues while there is still an opportunity to address them through planning, budgeting or lease discussions.”

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a Vancouver-based general contractor providing residential and commercial renovation and construction services throughout Metro Vancouver. Services include commercial tenant improvements, residential renovations, pre-construction planning, design coordination, permit and approval coordination, project management and construction. The company works across a range of residential and commercial property types, emphasizing organized project delivery, construction quality, and coordination from early planning through completion.