Hito Engineering Successfully Delivers Turnkey One-Stop Solution For High-End PPGI/PPGL Production Line In Iran

Qingzhou, China - October 26, 2026 - Weifang HiTo Equipment Engineering Co.,Ltd, a globally recognized leader in coil coating lines, announces the successful commissioning of a complete, turnkey One-Stop Solution for a PPGI/PPGL Production Line for a client in Iran. The project successfully transitioned the client from a traditional steel trading enterprise into a premier manufacturer of pre-painted galvanized coils, directly addressing local market shortages.

Prior to this installation, the client was originally engaged in steel trading. The decision to build an independent production line was driven by strong market demand for pre-painted galvanized coils (PPGI) within Iran. Historically, most of the regional supply has relied heavily on imports, which resulted in high costs for consumers. Compounding this issue, the number of domestic color coating production lines in Iran is very limited. Recognizing this strategic opportunity, the client sought a manufacturing solution capable of serving mid-to-high-end customers.

The client specifically required a facility capable of producing high-end PPGI/PPGL coils featuring thick paint films and high-quality coatings. To meet these stringent requirements, HiTo Engineering delivered customized design and manufacturing through its complete turnkey solutions for color coating production lines. The resulting state-of-the-art production line is highly versatile, boasting full compatibility with PE, HDP, and PVDF coatings, which ensures the continuous output of coils with thick, uniform, and stable paint films.

HiTo Engineering provided a comprehensive suite of services to ensure the project's success. The company's scope of work covered professional pre-sales solution design, high-quality equipment manufacturing, overseas on-site installation and commissioning, meticulous operator training, and reliable, long-term after-sales support.

The project's technical highlights reflect HiTo Engineering's commitment to excellence. The newly installed equipment features advanced technology, premium build quality, and an easy-to-operate interface. Furthermore, the production line was designed to be green, environmentally friendly, and highly cost-effective, all backed by HiTo Engineering's industry-leading service standards.

Following the successful commissioning phase, the production line can now steadily produce qualified PPGI/PPGL coils. The facility has already successfully produced several batches of high-quality PPGI coils, all of which met the customer's strict acceptance criteria. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive; the client expressed high satisfaction with the superior quality of HiTo Engineering's production line, the exceptional professionalism of its technical personnel, and the reliability of both pre-sales and after-sales services.

About Weifang HiTo Equipment Engineering Co.,Ltd

Leading manufacturer in coils color coating line. Since HiTo Engineering's inception in 2007, the company has grown organically to become a leader in the field of coil coating lines (CCL) and continuous hot-dip galvanizing lines (CGL), with correspondingly extensive project references. HiTo Engineering has been deeply engaged in the Chinese market for 19 years, where its market share has reached 55%. The company has also completed numerous projects across the globe. All senior staff are industry experts with extensive experience gained from undertaking design responsibilities for over 130 process line projects worldwide.

The engineers on this team possess over 20 years of relevant engineering experience. This decades-long expertise is a core reason for the company's ability to deliver industry-leading equipment technology. The competitive advantage of HiTo Engineering stems from its capability to provide the world's best coil coating equipment technology at competitive prices, backed by comprehensive and ongoing specialist support. In short, HiTo Engineering offers a world-class turnkey solution that is second to none.