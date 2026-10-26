TALLSEN To Showcase Advanced Kitchen, Wardrobe, And Precision Furniture Hardware At MEBEL 2026 In Moscow

MENAFN - GetNews) Global Hardware Manufacturer Brings German-Engineered Storage Systems and Heavy-Duty Motion Hardware to Pavilion 3, Hall 13, Booth 13D080 at Crocus Expo.

Moscow, Russia - October 26, 2026 - TALLSEN, an international home hardware enterprise rooted in German precision manufacturing and craftsmanship, announced today that it will participate in MEBEL 2026 - The 37th International Exhibition for Furniture, Fittings and Upholstery. The four-day event will take place from November 23 to November 26, 2026, at the Crocus Expo in Moscow, Russia.

Located in Pavilion 3, Hall 13, Booth 13D080, TALLSEN will showcase its furniture hardware solutions to furniture manufacturers, cabinet brands, hardware distributors, and project procurement professionals attending MEBEL 2026.

As the European supply landscape evolves, Russian-speaking cabinet manufacturers and brands are actively seeking alternative suppliers offering consistent quality and value. TALLSEN's exhibition showcase directly addresses this demand by presenting functional kitchen storage solutions, customized wardrobe hardware, and essential moving fittings engineered for durability and performance.

Engineering for Evolving Regional Market Demand

The Russian home furnishings market, particularly across major centers like Moscow and St. Petersburg, continues to upgrade toward minimalist European-style built-in kitchens and integrated wardrobes. This consumer shift has accelerated regional demand for ergonomic storage configurations, quiet soft-close mechanisms, and push-to-open systems.

For furniture manufacturers, consistent performance, smooth operation, and long-term durability are essential. TALLSEN's hardware solutions are developed with a focus on reliable functionality, quality materials, and practical design Product Categories on Display

At Booth 13D080, TALLSEN will feature three core hardware collections:



Kitchen Storage Hardware: Built around scientific space planning and modern minimalist aesthetics to enhance overall kitchen functionality, this line includes pull-out storage baskets, dish and cookware baskets, and dedicated storage accessories for tall cabinets, corner cabinets, and wall cabinets.

Wardrobe Storage Hardware: Engineered for high-end customized home interiors, this collection combines durability with a premium finish, offering space optimization through pull-out trouser racks, multifunctional storage baskets, jewelry storage trays, and related wardrobe accessories. Essential Furniture Hardware: A comprehensive line of core mechanisms, including metal drawer systems, undermount drawer slides, ball-bearing slides, cabinet hinges, and gas springs. Depending on specific technical configurations, selected product series feature soft-close mechanisms, push-to-open functionality, or full-extension capabilities.

MEBEL: Regional Industry Gateway

Organized by Expocentr and held annually at Crocus Expo in Moscow, MEBEL is one of the largest and most influential annual furniture industry exhibitions in Russia and Eastern Europe. The event connects global hardware suppliers with furniture manufacturers, brands, and buyers across Russian-speaking markets.

According to official figures from the 2025 edition, the exhibition encompassed 50,000 square meters of exhibition space, brought together 741 exhibitors from eight countries, attracted 39,000 professional visitors, and hosted 93 concurrent industry events. Over 87% of attendees held purchasing decision-making authority or influence over procurement decisions.

Industrial Scale and Manufacturing Capabilities

TALLSEN operates as an integrated home hardware enterprise covering research and development, production, and sales. Its modern industrial complex spans 30,000 square meters, featuring a 1,000-square-meter testing center, a 1,000-square-meter experience showroom, and a 3,000-square-meter logistics center.

Guided by its brand spirit of "Innovation. Challenge. Persistence" and supported by an international marketing team of more than 100 members, TALLSEN supplies comprehensive hardware solutions across 120 countries and regions worldwide.

Exhibition Overview



Exhibition Name: MEBEL 2026 - The 37th International Exhibition for Furniture, Fittings and Upholstery

Exhibition Dates: November 23-26, 2026 (4 days)

Venue: Crocus Expo, Moscow, Russia Booth Number: Pavilion 3, Hall 13, Booth 13D080

About TALLSEN

TALLSEN is an international hardware brand originating in Germany, built on German precision manufacturing and craftsmanship. As an integrated home hardware enterprise encompassing research and development, production, and sales, TALLSEN operates a 30,000-square-meter industrial complex with dedicated testing, showroom, and logistics facilities. Supported by a professional team of over 100 marketing specialists, TALLSEN provides premium hardware solutions for the global furniture hardware, kitchen storage, and wardrobe storage industries, serving clients across 120 countries and regions. For more information, visit.

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at... or WhatsApp at +86 139 2989 1220.