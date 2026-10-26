FLOLIVE® Receives Frost & Sullivan 2026 Best Practices Award For APAC Smart Connectivity

Company is Cited for Technology Innovation Leadership

TELECOM WORLD ASIA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FLOLIVE, a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced that it has received the 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership Award from global market research firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Flolive for its highly successful smart connectivity in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The award was announced at Telecom World Asia, a high-profile industry event taking place October 27-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.In her evaluation of the Flolive solutions portfolio and market presence in APAC, Frost & Sullivan senior director of ICT research Mei Lee Quah stated that Flolive“...demonstrates not only technological advancement, but also scalable commercial validation.”She cited the company's customer-centric approach and in-country local breakout services as compelling components of a solution that is aligned with unique APAC business drivers and cost-optimization requirements.Frost & Sullivan's assessment also identified several areas where Flolive has excelled in recent years. These include:-The Flolive distributed core architecture enables data traffic to break out locally, close to the device and inference locations. This proximity to the edge reduces latency, improves performance for AI-driven and real-time IoT applications, and ensures data remains in national boundaries for regulatory compliance.-Flolive owns and operates its own cloud-native core, and had full visibility into real-time signaling, session behavior, and traffic patterns across 15 million connections.-The company converts network telemetry into structured API-accessible metadata that customers can integrate into their own analytics and AI systems. This enables use cases such as predictive maintenance, behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and operational optimization.“We are delighted that Frost & Sullivan recognizes the ingenuity and value Flolive brings to the APAC market and has selected our company to receive its award for Smart Connectivity in the region,” noted Sara Brown, Flolive executive vice president of marketing.“This honor is particularly meaningful since Flolive has invested significant resources to meet the growing demand for superior connectivity in Asia. We are proud to bring not just technology, but also specific industry expertise that enables businesses to optimize their operations and compete in an AI-centric world.”Flolive works with partners to provide IoT connectivity solutions leveraging a globally distributed set of core networks and local breakouts that deliver low-latency, compliant, and secure communications across some 214 countries and regions. With access to its global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, Flolive partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity and compliance with data sovereignty regulations the moment a device powers on.Click here to view or download the report.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group...+1 515 708-1296: @Parallel_PRContact:

Sara Brown

Flolive

+1 919-699-7093

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FLOLIVE® Receives Frost & Sullivan 2026 Best Practices Award for APAC Smart Connectivity News Provided By FLO LIVE October 27, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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