Sendquick And Netgain Systems Bring Private, Sovereign AI To IT Operations

Private AI for IT operations - NetGain Systems Astra AI with SendQuick AI

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SendQuick and NetGain Systems integrate Astra AI with SendQuick AI so IT teams can troubleshoot with AI on-premises, without sending data to public AI services.

- Mr JS Wong, CEO SendQuick Pte LtdSINGAPORE, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SendQuick Pte Ltd, the Singapore enterprise messaging and IT alerting company that has served organisations for 25 years, today announced a technology collaboration with NetGain Systems Pte Ltd, a Singapore provider of AI-powered observability and AIOps.The two companies have integrated NetGain's Astra AI agent with SendQuick AI, a private on-premises AI software stack and appliance. Together they give IT teams AI-assisted troubleshooting that runs inside their own environment, on hardware they own and control.Organisations in Singapore and across ASEAN are adopting generative AI quickly, and for most workloads cloud-hosted AI services are an effective and well-governed choice. However, it is mandatory for some environments to run the model on site for example Air-gapped networks requirement, data residency obligations, contractual limits on where operational data may be processed, or a need to pin a specific model version so results are reproducible for audit.Government agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications operators, data centres and critical infrastructure operators are increasingly asking for that option alongside the cloud services they already use. For those cases, the question is not whether to use AI, but where it runs.The integration between SendQuick AI and NetGain's Astra AI is a validated private AI architecture for IT operations.Under the collaboration, NetGain's Astra AI agent gathers evidence from the NetGain observability platform, including metrics, logs, traces, flow and configuration data. It then sends troubleshooting queries through an API to SendQuick AI running locally on the customer's premises. The language model runs entirely on the SendQuick AI appliance, so no public cloud AI service is used. Astra's operational guardrails check the response and present it to the operator together with the supporting evidence."For 25 years, organisations have trusted SendQuick to run critical messaging and alerting inside their own networks. They now want the same control over AI," said Mr JS Wong, CEO SendQuick Pte Ltd."Public frontier AI services are powerful, but they require organisations to send sensitive information outside their walls. SendQuick AI gives them a private, sovereign alternative: AI that runs on their own premises, on models they choose. Our collaboration with NetGain Systems shows what this means in practice for IT operations teams," he added.The joint solution offers:.Data sovereignty by design. AI processing and inference take place on the SendQuick AI appliance inside the customer's environment, and can run fully offline in air-gapped networks..Evidence-based answers. Astra grounds every answer in live monitoring data and flags anything it cannot verify, so operators can act with confidence..Choice of open models. Customers can load, upgrade and switch open models on the SendQuick AI appliance as better models become available, without depending on a single provider..Private AI in a box, at a practical cost. SendQuick AI comes pre-installed on a compact NVIDIA GB10-based system, with a one-time appliance price and an annual subscription instead of usage-based cloud AI charges..More than IT operations. The same appliance can power SendQuick AI virtual assistants and chatbots trained on an organisation's own documents and knowledge bases, for IT helpdesk, HR and customer support.“For more than two decades, we've helped organisations monitor and manage IT infrastructure where failure is not an option. With AI for IT operations, the real challenge isn't just the model itself, it's ensuring every answer is grounded in live operational evidence, with transparency about what can and cannot be verified. By running Astra on SendQuick AI, customers can choose where their AI model runs, on-premises or in the cloud, while retaining the capabilities they need and the control they expect,” said Mr James Chia, CEO, NetGain Systems Pte LtdThis joint solution is available now in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines through SendQuick and its authorised distributors, with NetGain Systems supporting the Astra AI integration.About SendQuickEstablished since 2001, SendQuick Pte Ltd is a market leader in enterprise messaging and multi-factor authentication solutions. With a wide range of products that integrate SMS, chat platforms, and secure authentication protocols, SendQuick helps organisations enhance customer engagement and strengthen security. Its solutions are used across industries such as financial services, healthcare, and IT services, ensuring reliable and secure communications worldwide.About NetGain SystemsFounded in 2002 and headquartered in Singapore, NetGain Systems builds monitoring, observability and AIOps software for enterprise IT and the facilities behind it. Its Astra AI agent grounds every answer in live telemetry and runs on the customer's choice of model, on their premises or in the cloud. ISO 27001 certified, serving telecommunications, banking, government and data centre operators across Asia Pacific.

Andy Hun

SendQuick Pte Ltd

+65 6280 2881

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SendQuick and NetGain Systems Bring Private, Sovereign AI to IT Operations News Provided By SendQuick Pte Ltd October 27, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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