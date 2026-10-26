Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Justice Orders Flavio Bolsonaro To Surrender Passports, Bars Him From Leaving Country

MENAFN - IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Oct 27 (IANS) Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered defeated presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to surrender his passports to the Federal Police and barred him from leaving the country, Brazilian media reported.

The confidential ruling is part of an investigation involving Bolsonaro and lawyer Willer Tomaz, according to Brazil's public news agency Agencia Brasil.

Moraes also prohibited Bolsonaro from contacting Tomaz, Brazilian media reported. Both men are under investigation by the Federal Police on suspicion of money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Brazilian incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, candidate of the ruling Workers' Party, won Sunday's presidential runoff, according to results released by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court on Sunday night.

With all the votes counted, Lula received 51.79 per cent of the valid votes, compared with 48.21 per cent for Flavio Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party's presidential candidate and son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the official tally.

Flavio Bolsonaro, speaking in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia, said it is "impossible" to recognize the results, and called for the annulment of the election, alleging unequal treatment of voters following an extension of voting hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court ordered polling stations nationwide to extend voting by two hours in response to disruptions caused by public transport stoppages and heavy rain. The measure applied only to polling stations that remained open when the decision was communicated by the Superior Electoral Court; stations that had already closed were not reopened.

Bolsonaro argued that the decision had disadvantaged voters in areas where polling stations were not reopened and that his legal team would challenge the results.

Under Brazil's electoral rules, if no presidential candidate wins outright in the first round by securing more than half of the valid votes, the top two candidates advance to a runoff.

In the first round, held on Oct. 4, Flavio Bolsonaro finished ahead of incumbent Lula, winning about 47 per cent of the valid votes against Lula's roughly 45 per cent.