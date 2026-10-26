Recent Biologics Manufacturing Market Analysis - Emphasizing Upcoming Industry Trends And Projections

Biologics Manufacturing Market

Biologics Manufacturing Market Report

Biologics Manufacturing Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Recent Biologics Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biologics manufacturing sector is rapidly evolving as a critical component of the broader pharmaceuticals industry. With innovations in bioprocessing and a growing pipeline of advanced therapies, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the market's size, regional dominance, key segments, driving factors, and the leading players shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Regional Leadership in Biologics Manufacturing

The biologics manufacturing market is expected to surpass $102 billion by 2030, representing a notable portion of the overall pharmaceuticals industry, which is forecasted to reach $2,496 billion by the same year. Within this landscape, biologics manufacturing will account for nearly 4% of the total market value. North America is projected to be the largest regional market, valued at $40 billion in 2030. This represents a significant increase from $17 billion in 2025, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. Key factors fueling this growth include the expansion of large-scale biomanufacturing facilities, widespread adoption of single-use bioreactors, increasing outsourcing of biologics production to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), a robust pipeline of monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, recombinant proteins, faster regulatory approvals, investments in next-generation bioprocessing technologies, and rising demand for complex high-purity biologics across the US and Canada.

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The United States as the Premier Market Within Biologics Manufacturing

Forecasts indicate the USA will dominate the biologics manufacturing market in 2030, with a valuation of $38 billion. This shows a sharp rise from $16 billion in 2025, reflecting the same CAGR of 19%. The country's growth is propelled by increased adoption of advanced bioprocess intensification and perfusion production systems, the establishment of new biomanufacturing hubs, and a shift towards onshore production capabilities. Additionally, the USA is witnessing growing partnerships between biotech innovators and large-scale contract manufacturers, a stronger focus on personalized and precision biologic therapies, rapid commercialization of biosimilars and next-generation therapeutic proteins, and continuous upgrades to GMP-compliant manufacturing infrastructure nationwide.

Dominant Segment by Manufacturing Mode in the Biologics Manufacturing Market

When segmented by manufacturing mode, contract manufacturing emerges as the largest part of the biologics manufacturing market, expected to account for 69%, or $71 billion, of the total by 2030. This dominance is fueled by the growing trend of outsourcing biologics production to specialized partners, increasing demand for flexible and scalable manufacturing capacity to handle fluctuating drug requirements, and rising complexity in biologic drugs that necessitate advanced manufacturing skills. Furthermore, the market benefits from the expansion of multi-product and multi-modal production facilities, pressures to reduce time-to-market for novel therapies, and enhanced strategic collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and expert manufacturing service providers.

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Biologics Manufacturing Market Segmentation by Modality and Disease Area

The biologics manufacturing market is also classified by the type of modality, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), biosimilars and recombinant proteins, vaccines (recombinant, mRNA, viral), cell and gene therapies, and ribonucleic acid-based therapeutics. Additionally, the market is segmented by disease indications such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, and other medical conditions, reflecting the wide range of applications for biologic therapies.

Anticipated Growth Rate of the Biologics Manufacturing Market Through 2030

The global biologics manufacturing market is forecasted to grow at an annual compound rate of 19% leading up to 2030. This dynamic growth rate underscores the ongoing expansion and innovation within this specialized sector of pharmaceutical production.

Factors Spurring Growth in the Global Biologics Manufacturing Industry

An escalating need for biologic therapies to treat chronic and complex diseases is a primary driver of market expansion through 2030. The increasing prevalence of cancer, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and rare genetic conditions worldwide is boosting demand for biologics like monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and immunotherapies, which provide targeted and effective treatment options compared to traditional drugs. As healthcare systems adopt these advanced treatments more widely, pharmaceutical companies are scaling up their biologics production. Notably, the rapid development of oncology biologics and immunology drugs is sustaining strong manufacturing demand, contributing approximately 2.0% annual market growth.

Influence of Biosimilars Expansion and Patent Expirations on Market Growth

The growth of biosimilars and the expiration of patents on key biologic drugs represent major catalysts for market expansion by 2030. The end of patent protections for blockbuster biologics is accelerating biosimilar development and commercialization globally. In response, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in manufacturing infrastructure designed for cost-efficient biosimilar production. Governments and healthcare providers are also promoting biosimilar adoption to reduce costs and improve patient accessibility. These developments have heightened the need for efficient large-scale biologics manufacturing technologies and specialized facilities, contributing an estimated 1.5% annual growth rate to the market.

Rising Impact of Personalized Medicine and Advanced Biologics on Manufacturing

Another significant growth driver is the increasing adoption of personalized medicine and advanced biologic therapies. Customized biologics tailored to individual patient needs-such as cell therapies, gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and next-generation recombinant products-require highly specialized manufacturing processes. Biopharmaceutical firms are investing in modular, flexible, and small-batch production systems to support these complex therapies. Innovations in precision medicine are pushing manufacturers to adopt more sophisticated biologics production platforms, fueling about 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Emerging Opportunities Within Contract and In-House Manufacturing Segments

The contract manufacturing and in-house manufacturing sectors within biologics production present the most promising growth opportunities. Combined, these segments are expected to generate over $60 billion in market value by 2030. Growth is driven by heightened demand for large-capacity biologics production infrastructure, increased use of advanced single-use and modular biomanufacturing systems, a focus on accelerating scale-up and technology transfer efficiencies, expanding biologics pipelines that require adaptable manufacturing, greater emphasis on supply chain localization and resilience, and ongoing improvements in automation and real-time bioprocess monitoring. These factors together are transforming manufacturing agility, scalability, and speed-to-market for complex biologic therapies.

Growth Projections for Contract and In-House Manufacturing from 2025 to 2030

The contract manufacturing segment is projected to expand by $45 billion, while in-house manufacturing is expected to grow by $15 billion within the five-year span from 2025 to 2030. This growth is supported by a mixture of global biopharmaceutical corporations and specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations. These companies are enhancing their market positions through investments in advanced bioprocessing technologies, single-use systems, continuous manufacturing platforms, and precise upstream and downstream processing techniques. Maintaining strict regulatory compliance, ensuring consistent product quality, and achieving cost-effective large-scale production remain central to competitive advantage. A thorough understanding of the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on innovation and strategic collaborations in this fast-evolving sector.

Leading Company Driving the Biologics Manufacturing Market

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. is at the forefront of the biologics manufacturing market, having captured a 6% market share in global sales by 2025. The company's contract development and manufacturing branch offers comprehensive services ranging from cell line development and upstream/downstream bioprocessing to large-scale manufacturing and fill-finish solutions. Its portfolio supports monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and other complex biologics for pharmaceutical clients worldwide.

Key Players Shaping the Biologics Manufacturing Industry

Prominent organizations involved in biologics manufacturing include Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celltrion Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fareva SA, and Evotec SE.

Market Concentration and Competitive Landscape in Biologics Manufacturing

The biologics manufacturing market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 firms accounting for 23% of total revenue in 2025. This moderate concentration reflects significant technological and regulatory entry barriers, including stringent GMP standards, complex validation processes, high capital investment needs, and the necessity for reliable quality and scalable production. Leading companies such as Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Novartis AG maintain strong market shares through diverse manufacturing portfolios, strategic partnerships, extensive supply networks, and ongoing innovation in bioprocess technologies. As demand for advanced biologics, scalable production platforms, and high-quality GMP-compliant services strengthens, these companies are expected to solidify their competitive positions further by expanding capacity and diversifying manufacturing footprints globally.

Important Raw Material Suppliers in Biologics Manufacturing

The market's major raw material suppliers include renowned pharmaceutical giants such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biogen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Limited, UCB S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Celltrion Inc.

Leading Wholesalers and Distributors in the Biologics Manufacturing Channel

Key wholesalers and distributors servicing the biologics manufacturing sector include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Medipal Holdings Corporation, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Distribution Center, Movianto GmbH, Uniphar Group plc, Nipro Corporation Distribution Services, H D Smith Wholesale Drug Company, Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, Alliance Healthcare Distribution, Anda Inc., CuraScript SD, Onco360 Distribution Services, Theramex Global Distribution Services, Biocodex Distribution Network, Parata Systems Distribution Services, National Distribution and Contracting Services, and Amerisource Distribution Solutions.

Major End Users of Biologics Manufacturing Services

The primary end users in this market include leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Astellas Pharma Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, and Incyte Corporation.

Competitive Trends Shaping the Biologics Manufacturing Sector

Standardized biomanufacturing frameworks are transforming the industry by enhancing process consistency, speeding technology transfers, and improving scalability across global production sites. For example, in October 2025, Samsung Biologics introduced its ExellenS manufacturing framework, which standardizes facility designs, equipment, and processes to ensure consistent operations, increase predictability, and accelerate regulatory approvals for biologic drugs.

Strategies Adopted by Market Leaders to Maintain Competitive Edge

Companies are deploying several strategies to stay ahead, including advancing single-use bioprocessing technologies to enable flexible and scalable production, leveraging continuous manufacturing platforms for improved efficiency and yields, expanding biomanufacturing capacity to strengthen global supply reliability, and integrating automation systems to improve precision and operational workflows. These approaches are critical for meeting the growing demands of complex biologic drug production and maintaining competitiveness in this fast-paced market.

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Recent Biologics Manufacturing Market Analysis - Emphasizing Upcoming Industry Trends and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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