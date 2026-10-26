Analysis Of Cell And Gene Therapy Market Trends And Forecasts Highlights Significant Long-Term Growth Potential

Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Analysis of Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cell and gene therapy market is rapidly evolving as a transformative segment within the broader pharmaceutical landscape. With breakthroughs in personalized medicine and regenerative treatments, this industry is set to experience remarkable growth over the next decade. Here's an in-depth overview of the market's size, key drivers, regional outlook, major players, and future opportunities shaping this dynamic field.

Market Size and Expected Expansion of the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The cell and gene therapy sector is projected to surpass $44 billion by 2030. This market forms a substantial part of the Personalized Cell Therapy industry, which is forecasted to reach around $56 billion by the same year, with cell and gene therapies representing about 79% of that figure. Within the vast Pharmaceuticals industry, expected to hit $2,496 billion in 2030, cell and gene therapies will account for nearly 2% of the total market value, underscoring their growing significance.

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North America Positioned as the Leading Region in Cell and Gene Therapy by 2030

North America is set to dominate the cell and gene therapy market in 2030, with an estimated valuation of $20 billion. This represents a sharp increase from $8 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. This rapid rise is fueled by the growing approval and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, increased investments in regenerative medicine and genomic innovation, wider acceptance of personalized treatment strategies, and the development of specialized manufacturing and bioprocessing infrastructure. Additionally, a surge in clinical trials targeting oncology and rare diseases, alongside strong collaboration between biotech firms, academic institutions, and healthcare providers in the USA and Canada, are key contributors to this expansion.

The United States as the Largest National Market for Cell and Gene Therapy

Within the global landscape, the USA is projected to be the top country in the cell and gene therapy market by 2030, with a value of $19 billion. This marks significant growth from $7 billion in 2025, maintaining a CAGR of 22%. Several factors drive this progress, including widespread adoption of CAR-T therapies and next-generation gene editing techniques, increased demand for treatments addressing rare genetic conditions, growth in advanced manufacturing facilities, and rising investments in viral vector production and cell processing technologies. Favorable regulatory environments and strong partnerships between biotech companies and research organizations further accelerate clinical development and commercialization efforts.

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Dominance of Cell Therapy Segment Within the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Breaking down the market by product type, cell therapy is expected to be the largest segment, making up 64% of the total market or $28 billion by 2030. This segment's growth is supported by expanding use of CAR-T and stem cell-based treatments, rising demand for regenerative medicine, improvements in cell engineering and manufacturing methods, a growing pipeline of clinical trials for cancer and autoimmune diseases, and enhanced availability of specialized cell processing technologies. The healthcare infrastructure is increasingly geared toward facilitating advanced therapeutic procedures and personalized care approaches, further propelling this segment.

Application and End-User Divisions in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The market is segmented by application areas such as oncology, neurological disorders, and various other fields. End-users comprise hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care facilities, wound care centers, and other specialized healthcare providers, highlighting the broad clinical reach of these therapies.

Projected Compound Annual Growth Rate Leading to 2030

Looking ahead, the cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 23% up to 2030, reflecting sustained momentum fueled by innovation and increasing demand.

Factors Accelerating Growth in the Cell and Gene Therapy Industry

A major driver of market expansion is the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. The increasing rates of both hematological and solid tumors drive demand for advanced therapies, especially CAR-T and TCR-based treatments, which are often effective where conventional therapies fall short. Late-stage and relapsed cancers, with limited treatment options, create a pressing need for targeted solutions. Growing clinical evidence and regulatory approvals in oncology continue to push adoption, with cancer-related therapies contributing the largest portion of revenues due to high treatment costs. This trend alone is expected to add approximately 1.3% annually to market growth.

Another crucial growth factor is the increasing burden of chronic and genetic diseases. As diagnoses for rare genetic, autoimmune, and chronic conditions rise, demand grows for therapies that offer disease modification or potential cures. Gene therapies, with their potential for one-time or long-term treatment effects, are particularly attractive for lifelong illnesses. Enhanced genetic screening and newborn testing expand the pool of eligible patients, supporting deeper pipelines and sustained market growth, contributing around 0.8% per year.

The aging population also plays a significant role in driving market demand. Older individuals are more prone to cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, increasing the number of patients suitable for cell and gene therapies. Despite some limitations due to age, older patients tend to utilize healthcare more and are increasingly open to advanced treatments, pushing market growth by roughly 0.5% annually.

Key Opportunities Emerging in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The most promising growth areas lie within the cell therapy and gene therapy segments, anticipated to collectively exceed $28 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by rising demand for cancer and rare disease treatments, substantial investment in next-generation therapeutic platforms, advances in gene editing and cell modification technologies, and the adoption of off-the-shelf and allogeneic therapies. Expansion in biomanufacturing capabilities and strategic collaborations between biotech firms and research organizations further support this rapid development. These factors reflect a broader industry shift toward curative therapies, expanded accessibility, and groundbreaking innovations that are reshaping advanced therapeutics and regenerative medicine.

In terms of value growth, the cell therapy market is expected to increase by $17 billion, while the gene therapy market will add around $11 billion between 2025 and 2030. The market comprises a blend of major global biotechnology corporations and specialized therapy developers who focus on gene editing, vector platforms, scalable manufacturing, and precision delivery to boost their market standing. Regulatory compliance, clinical trial outcomes, personalized medicine, and the use of advanced bioinformatics remain critical for competitive success.

Leading Company Driving the Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forward

Cryoport Inc. emerged as the market leader in 2025, capturing a 4% share of global sales. Their supply chain solutions division specializes in cold chain logistics, temperature-controlled storage, and transportation services tailored for cell and gene therapy products, enabling smooth handling across clinical trials, manufacturing, and commercial distribution stages.

Major Players Shaping the Cell and Gene Therapy Industry

The competitive landscape includes key companies such as Cryoport Inc., World Courier, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., United Parcel Service, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Lonza Group AG, BioLife Solutions Inc., Azenta Life Sciences Inc., Cytiva, Avantor Sciences, PCI Pharma Services, Almac Group, Arvato Group, QuickSTAT, Biocair Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Be The Match BioTherapies Inc., TrakCel Limited, Yourway Biopharma Services Company, Sharp Packaging Services, MAK-SYSTEM International Group, Parexel International Corporation, Central Pharma, Biostor Ltd., Polar Express Transportation, Clarkston Consulting Inc., Atelerix Ltd., and Catalent Inc.

Market Structure Reflects Moderate Fragmentation and Entry Barriers

The cell and gene therapy market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players holding a combined 24% of total revenue in 2025. This concentration reflects significant entry barriers that include complex regulatory approval pathways, technical manufacturing challenges, sophisticated technological requirements, and the need to prove clinical efficacy, safety, and scalability. Leading companies have carved out strong positions by offering specialized cold chain logistics, integrated supply chain services, advanced bioprocessing technologies, and comprehensive storage and distribution networks. As demand grows for scalable and compliant manufacturing and logistics solutions tailored to advanced therapies, industry leaders are expected to strengthen their foothold through partnerships, service expansions, and technological innovations.

Primary Raw Material Suppliers Supporting Market Growth

Key suppliers providing essential raw materials for cell and gene therapy production include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Top Wholesalers and Distributors Enabling Market Reach

The distribution network includes major wholesalers and distributors such as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora Inc., Medipal Holdings Corporation, Owens & Minor Inc., AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Movianto GmbH, Uniphar Group plc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Distribution, Alliance Healthcare Services, CuraScript SD, Anda Inc., H. D. Smith Company, Morris and Dickson Co. LLC, Henry Schein Inc., Medline Industries LP, Patterson Companies Inc., Fisher Scientific Distribution Services, VWR International LLC, and DHL Supply Chain Healthcare Division.

End Users Driving Demand in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Leading end users include prominent biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis Gene Therapies Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Orchard Therapeutics plc, Editas Medicine Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, Kite Pharma Inc., Juno Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics plc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., Genentech Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson and Johnson Innovative Medicine, Takeda Rare Disease Therapeutics, as well as leading academic and research institutions including the University of Pennsylvania Cell and Gene Therapy Program, Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Notable Market Trends Shaping the Cell and Gene Therapy Landscape

A significant trend revolutionizing this market is the commercialization of allogeneic cell therapies, which allow for scalable treatments targeting widespread chronic diseases. These therapies offer potential disease modification with off-the-shelf convenience, transforming treatment accessibility.

For example, in December 2025, India's Cipla Limited collaborated with Stempeutics Research to launch Ciplostem, an allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell therapy for moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. Approved by India's drug regulator, this single-dose intra-articular treatment combines bone marrow-derived MSCs with hyaluronic acid, aiming to reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, and protect cartilage, backed by Phase 3 clinical trial evidence.

Strategic Approaches Employed by Companies to Maintain Competitiveness

Market participants are focusing on enhancing cell and gene therapy platforms to enable greater precision in medicine and improved patient outcomes. They are leveraging advanced gene editing technologies to boost treatment accuracy and safety. At the same time, expansion of manufacturing infrastructure is a priority to meet growing demand and improve therapy accessibility. Integration of bioprocessing technologies continues to enhance production efficiency and quality control, helping companies secure a competitive edge in this evolving sector.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Analysis of Cell and Gene Therapy Market Trends and Forecasts Highlights Significant Long-Term Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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