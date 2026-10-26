SPCE Stock Slips After-Hours As Branson's Virgin Galactic Delays First Delta Flight To Early Q2 2027



The Delta-class spaceships are moving from assembly to the start of flight-test preparations, the company said.

The Richard Branson-founded company said that its first next-generation Delta-class spaceship will fly to Spaceport America in New Mexico on 28 October, mated to the carrier aircraft Eve for a captive-carry flight. Virgin Galactic retired its previous operational spacecraft, VSS Unity, from commercial service in June 2024 after seven commercial spaceflights as it geared up for the Delta-class ships.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) eased 2% after hours on Monday after the company said that the first flight of its new Delta-class spaceships has been pushed back further to the second quarter of 2027.

The Richard Branson-founded company said that its first next-generation Delta-class spaceship will fly to Spaceport America in New Mexico on 28 October, mated to the carrier aircraft Eve for a captive-carry flight from the company's factory in Mesa, Arizona. The move shifts the vehicle from assembly into the start of flight-test preparations.

Delta Geared To Restart Virgin Galactic's Operations

The yet-to-be-named lead ship's first commercial spaceflight is now expected in early second-quarter 2027, later than the previous estimate of February 2027. A second ship is expected to enter service in late second quarter or early third quarter 2027.

The revised schedule reflects extra time needed to complete avionics software integration and validation; that work will finish at Spaceport America as the vehicle is prepared for its test series. Two-ship commercial operations are targeted by early third-quarter 2027.

At the Mesa factory, work is shifting to structural testing of the wing and fuselage, completion of the second spaceship, and preparation of the rocket-motor assembly line, the company said. Structural testing of the feather assembly has already been completed.

CEO Michael Colglazier described the arrival as“an enormous milestone in a years-long journey to build the world's first human spaceship platform designed for regular commercial spaceflight.”

Previous Spaceship And Delays To Delta

Virgin Galactic retired its previous operational spacecraft, VSS Unity, from commercial service in June 2024 after seven commercial spaceflights as it geared up for the Delta-class ships. Virgin Galactic had been targeting the first commercial flight of its lead Delta-class spaceship in Q4 2026. The company moved that target to February 2027, a slip of roughly three to five months, during its second-quarter earnings call in August.

How Did SPCE Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCE stock improved from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism that some revenue will start to flow in, provided that the company starts astronaut training in light of the upcoming flights.

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SPCE stock has dropped 20% year-to-date.

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