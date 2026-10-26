Gaurav Gogoi Seeks Action After Five People Killed In Guwahati Firing

Gaurav Gogoi Demands Investigation Into Guwahati Firing

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday expressed concern over the firing incident near Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Ulubari area, in which five people were killed, and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take measures to prevent such incidents. In a post on X, Gogoi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and raised concerns over public safety and the law and order situation in Guwahati. He said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must take responsibility and pay greater attention to rising crime.“Deeply saddened by the tragic firing incident in Ulubari Hotel Bilas Inn, Guwahati, in which five people have reportedly lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the law and order situation in Guwahati. As Chief Minister and Home Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma must take responsibility and pay more attention to rising crime,” Gogoi wrote.

Deeply saddened by the tragic firing incident in Ulubari Hotel Bilas Inn, Guwahati, in which five people have reportedly lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the law and order situation in Guwahati. As Chief Minister and Home Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma must take responsibility and pay more attention to rising crime. I urge the authorities to conduct a thorough enquiry, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take concrete measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring. - Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) October 26, 2026 Gogoi urged the authorities to bring those responsible to justice and take concrete measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.“I urge the authorities to conduct a thorough enquiry, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take concrete measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring,” he further wrote.

Police Investigation and Medical Report

Arrest of the Accused

Meanwhile, ambulances and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were seen leaving the spot after the incident. Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, had been arrested. Police suspect that the incident stemmed from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn, Mahanta said.“The accused named Ghanakanta Gogoi has been arrested. We suspect that the incident stemmed from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn,” he said.

Medical Updates from GMCH

Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Prof. (Dr) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, said the hospital received information about the incident between 9 pm and 9.30 pm, following which officials arrived at the hospital. "An incident occurred in the Bora Service area. We received information about it between 9:00 and 9:30 pm, following which we came here. We found that one person had been brought dead," Bezbaruah said. Identifying the deceased as Narayan Das, aged around 48, the GMCH official said he had sustained an injury on his lip. He added that the bullet appeared to have entered the body, but there was no exit wound. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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