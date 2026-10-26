Carburizing And Nitriding Heat Treatments Shape Gear Durability And Performance
|Property / Feature
|Carburizing
|Nitriding
|Surface Hardness
|HRC 58–63 (700–800+ HV)
|HRC 60–70 (900–1200 HV)
|Core Hardness
|HRC 30–45
|Nearly unchanged from base metal
|Case Depth
|Deep
|Medium to shallow
|Distortion Risk
|Higher due to quenching
|Very low (no quench)
|Wear Resistance
|Excellent
|Outstanding
|Contact Fatigue Strength
|Very high
|Extremely high
|Best for
|Heavy torque, shock load gears
|High-precision, low-noise gears
Both improve durability, but differ in hardness distribution and distortion behavior.
Carburizing = deep strength + impact tolerance Nitriding = ultra-hard surface + precision stability
How to Select the Right Treatment for Your Gear Application
|Operating Condition
|Recommended Choice
|High torque, heavy load
|Carburizing
|Minimal distortion required
|Nitriding
|Noise-sensitive high-RPM operation
|Nitriding
|Large diameter or mining industry gears
|Carburizing
|Precision robotic, compressor or planetary gear
|Nitriding
Selection must be based on load, lubrication, speed, design life, and noise control requirements.
Belon Gear - Professional Gear Heat Treatment & OEM Production
Belon Gear manufactures custom gears using carburized or nitrided metals according to engineering demand. Our material hardness control range, metallurgical inspection, and CNC finishing ensure stability in high-duty applications.
We supply:
Spur, helical & internal gears
Spiral bevel & bevel pinions
Worm gears, planetary gears & shafts
Customized transmission components
Every gear is engineered with optimized hardness distribution and surface strength to maximize service life.
Conclusion
Both carburizing and nitriding significantly enhance gear durability-but their benefits differ.
Carburizing provides deep case strength and impact resistance, ideal for heavy power transmission.
Nitriding delivers higher surface hardness with minimal distortion, perfect for precision and high-speed motion.
Belon Gear helps customers evaluate load capacity, application stress, hardness range, and dimensional tolerance to select the most suitable treatment for every gear project.
About Us
Since 2010, Shanghai Belon Machinery Co.,Ltd has been focusing on high precision OEM gears, shafts and solutions for the Agriculture, Automotive, Mining, Aviation,Construction, Oil and Gas, Robotics, Automation and Motion control etc. industries.
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