CMP1000 Planetary Concrete Mixer Models And Capacity Deliver Enhanced Production Efficiency
Planetary concrete mixer is a kind of dead-angle track curve with high mixing efficiency and high mixing uniformity, which is summarized on the basis of years of intensive research and field test. The rotation of vertical axis planetary mixer's track is obtained by superposition of revolution and output mixing rotation.
Material types of mixing blade and lining board of planetary concrete mixer:
(1) wear-resistant alloy inserts
(2) surfacing materials
(3) highly complexed gold
(4) stainless steel material
(5) ceramic materials
(6) polyurethane material
(7) high wear-resistant rubber and cast stone materials
Planet type concrete mixer has many models: including CMP50, CMP150, CMP250, CMP330, CMP500, CMP750, CMP1000, CMP1500, CMP2000, CMP2500, CMP3000, CMP4000, CMP4500,These different types of mixers can be used for different quantities of work works better,More targeted,Customization makes it easier to meet these different needs.-p
About Us
Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.
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