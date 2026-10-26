Jenn Noble-Beninger's New Anthology To Be Featured At The Global Millionaire Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) This collaborative book project gives authors a platform to share their expertise, expand their visibility, and connect with a global audience.

Orlando, FL, USA - October 26, 2026 - Author, curator, and publishing advocate Jenn Noble-Beninger, founder of Genius Unlocked, is bringing the power of collaborative publishing to a global stage as her newly released anthology, Who The F Told You To Shrink, is set to be featured at the Global Millionaire Summit, alongside 13 of the book's contributing authors.

The opportunity represents an exciting milestone for the anthology and its contributors, giving these authors an additional platform to introduce their work, share their messages, and build visibility among entrepreneurs, business leaders, and ambitious professionals.

Through this collaborative publishing project, Noble-Beninger has brought together a collection of voices, experiences, and expertise designed to inspire readers while demonstrating the power of bringing multiple thought leaders together through one book.

Being featured at a major summit gives authors opportunities to strengthen their professional credibility, expand their networks, and build meaningful connections beyond their existing audiences. For the 10 contributing authors participating alongside Beninger, the event offers another chance to share their individual messages while contributing to the book's collective impact.

"This is what makes collaborative publishing so powerful," said Jenn Beninger. "When you bring talented people together through a book, you create opportunities that extend beyond the pages. Each author brings a unique voice and message, and together, we can reach audiences and open doors that might otherwise be difficult to access individually."

The summit feature also underscores a growing interest in using books as strategic business assets-not simply as finished products, but as tools for authority building, relationship development, publicity, and long-term.

For the contributing authors, participation in the anthology represents more than having their names in a book. It is an opportunity to become part of a shared story, support fellow thought leaders, and build momentum for their individual platforms.

Those expected to be in attendance are Jenn Noble-Beninger, Jessica Lehnes, Tina Y. Weller, Sue Krenselewski, Jo Brown, Elizabeth Edwards, Ellen Mosti, Karen Rigamonti, Jade Baranski, Rachel Becquer, Stacia Hobson, Ana Valezzi-Leckenby, Leona Douglas, and Catherine Hall.

Who The F Told You to Shrink officially releases to the public on October 28. Beninger and the contributing authors are demonstrating how collaboration, publishing, and strategic visibility can work together to amplify important messages.

About Genius Unlocked

Genius Unlocked is a personal and professional development community founded by bestselling author Jenn Noble-Beninger. Through coaching, education, and transformational experiences, the community helps entrepreneurs uncover their unique strengths, expand their influence, and create businesses aligned with their purpose. Learn more at .