Electric Vehicle Market To Reach $1.46 Trillion By 2032 Driven By Falling Battery Costs And Expanding Fleet Electrification, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The EV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2027–2032, with Asia-Pacific leading regional growth.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric vehicle market size USD 0.86 trillion in 2027 to USD 1.46 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.2%. In terms of volume, the market is expected to increase from 25 million units in 2027 to 45.05 million units by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Lower battery pack costs are giving automakers greater flexibility to price electric vehicles competitively, while stricter efficiency requirements are encouraging the development of more energy-efficient models. The growing electrification of corporate fleets is also creating opportunities for electric vans and freight trucks, although adoption in commercial applications depends partly on the availability of suitable charging infrastructure along operating routes. At the same time, delays in grid connections can slow the deployment of charging stations, while fluctuations in critical-mineral prices may increase vehicle production costs and limit the benefits of declining battery prices. These factors will influence how quickly manufacturers can expand their electric vehicle offerings and meet growing demand across passenger and commercial transportation.

EV Market Trends and Drivers

Deployment of Ultra-Rapid Chargers Above 350 kW Along Freight Corridors

The adoption of electric trucks depends on charging networks that extend beyond operators' depots and cover major freight routes. Coordinated infrastructure planning across transport corridors can help connect logistics hubs and make long-distance electric trucking more practical. For manufacturers, charging availability remains an important factor in determining where electric-truck demand can grow.

Declining Battery Pack Costs per kWh

Declining battery costs are helping automakers make electric vehicles more affordable while managing other production expenses. Manufacturers can use these savings to lower vehicle prices, improve driving range, or enhance vehicle features. The impact on consumers will depend on how companies balance affordability with performance and product positioning.

“The electric vehicle market requires a clear view of adoption patterns, competitive activity, and regional demand. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach, combining market data with segment-level and geographic analysis to support informed business decisions and enable transparent assessment of market opportunities.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Electric Vehicle Market Share by Region

Europe's growing electric-car adoption is creating opportunities for automakers to expand sales and reach more consumers. In North America, demand is more sensitive to policy changes and incentives, making sales less predictable. These regional differences influence how manufacturers plan production, allocate vehicles, and respond to changing market conditions.

Asia-Pacific remains a key growth market for electric vehicles, supported by strong demand in China and rising adoption across Southeast Asia. Countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand are creating new opportunities for automakers as more consumers shift toward electric cars. Growing demand beyond China is also broadening the region's customer base and strengthening its role in the global electric vehicle industry.

EV Industry Segmentation

By Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Hatchback

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle/Crossover

Multi-purpose Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck

Bus

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Others

By Motor Architecture

Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM/IPM)

Induction Motors (IM)

Others (SRM, Axial Flux, etc.)

By Range

Short (0–200 km)

Mid (200–400 km)

Long (400–600 km)

Ultra-Long (Above 600 km)

By Voltage

Low Voltage (Below 200 V)

Mid Voltage (200–400 V)

High Voltage (400–800 V)

Ultra-High Voltage (Above 800 V)



EV Companies

BYD Company Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

SAIC Motor

Volkswagen AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Stellantis N.V.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Mercedes-Benz)

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

BMW AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Volvo Car AB

Rivian Automotive LLC

Lucid Group Inc.

NIO Inc.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.



Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Used Truck Market Size:

The Dirt Bike Market is projected to grow from USD 10.28 billion in 2026 to USD 13.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing interest in off-road recreational activities, rising participation in motocross and adventure sports, growing demand for high-performance motorcycles, and expanding opportunities for recreational riding and motorsport events.

Electric Van Market Share :

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...