Grupo Bafar Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA: BAFARB) (“Grupo Bafar” or the“Company”), a leading Mexico-based food company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported year-over-year growth, supported by ongoing innovation, digital transformation and expansion initiatives.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Net sales were Ps. 8,889.6 million, up 11.5% year over year.

Operating income was Ps. 1,208.4 million, representing an operating margin of 13.6%.

EBITDA was Ps. 1,559.4 million, up 24.3% year over year. Net income was Ps. 675.3 million, representing a net margin of 7.6%.

Grupo Bafar delivered record third-quarter sales and improved profitability, driven by higher sales volumes, a greater contribution from higher-value-added businesses and disciplined operating cost management.

Bafar Alimentos, the Company's food division, reported third-quarter net sales of Ps. 8,367.6 million, an increase of 9.8% YoY, supported by performance across its sales channels. The Company continued to expand its company-operated retail footprint to capture additional value, enhance operating margins and drive profitable long-term growth.

The food division reported EBITDA of Ps. 1,149.3 million, an increase of 18.6% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 13.7%. Capital expenditures (CapEx) totaled Ps. 1,124 million, primarily reflecting investments in the expansion of the commercial network, the expansion of distribution centers in Chihuahua (Ps. 646 million) and construction of a new regional distribution center in Villahermosa. The Company expects these initiatives to enhance supply chain efficiency and support long-term value creation.

Fibra Nova reported total revenue of Ps. 441.2 million, an increase of 12.5% year over year, supported by 100% occupancy and contributions from new leases. EBITDA totaled Ps. 479.6 million, equivalent to 108.7% of revenue, compared with 100.3% in the prior-year period. Quarterly investments totaled Ps. 326.9 million, primarily allocated to build-to-suit industrial developments. Fibra Nova ended the quarter with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 31%.

Grupo Bafar's Financial Division reported credit and factoring originations of Ps. 1,314.9 million, reflecting increased demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and strategic suppliers. Quarterly revenue rose 22.3% YoY to Ps. 313.7 million. Operating income totaled Ps. 96.1 million, while EBITDA reached Ps. 97.6 million. The number of active B-Cash cards exceeded 1,117, an increase of 86.2% YoY.

The Company's real estate division continued to advance Valle de los Encinos, its flagship development in Chihuahua. Residential lot sales generated revenue of Ps. 237.4 million during the quarter. Hotel del Valle de los Encinos also commenced operations and is expected to contribute progressively to recurring revenue, alongside the development's restaurant and hospitality offerings.

Looking ahead, Grupo Bafar plans to advance its commercial expansion, brand development and operational automation initiatives. Management expects these investments to enhance efficiency, support margin resilience and strengthen the Company's competitive position.

“The strength of our operations and the continued progress of our automation and infrastructure projects demonstrate Grupo Bafar's ability to execute. Each strategic initiative we undertake is guided by a clear focus on efficiency and scalability. We believe we have the financial strength, talent and operational discipline to pursue new opportunities, deliver profitable growth and build long-term value for our shareholders,” said Eugenio Baeza, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bafar.

About Grupo Bafar

Headquartered in Chihuahua, Mexico, Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. operates businesses spanning food production and distribution, financial services, real estate development and industrial real estate through Fibra Nova. The Company's shares are listed on the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) under the ticker symbol BAFARB.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luis Carlos Piñón Reza

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