Retired Energy Executive Launches Debut Fantasy Novel To Inspire Young Readers And Support Literacy Charity

Book cover - Circles - The Secrets of the Stones

A coded Victorian notebook, a professor's mysterious disappearance and ancient stone circles unlock an extraordinary adventure that could change our world.

- David Horsup

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a 31-year career in energy technology and innovation, British-born author Dr David Horsup trades corporate boardrooms for ancient stone circles and mysterious portals in his debut YA fantasy adventure, Circles – The Secrets of the Stones.

Releasing October 27 in eBook and paperback formats, the novel combines historical mysteries, cryptic codes and an extraordinary journey beyond Earth with a message about environmental responsibility and the power of individuals to make a difference.

The book also has a real-world mission. Proceeds will help support Chapters of Change, a US-registered nonprofit founded by Horsup's daughter, Arianna, when she was just 14. The organization provides books and educational opportunities to children in remote Philippine communities, with its mobile library program currently supporting approximately 2,000 children weekly.

One Notebook. Three Friends. A World Running Out of Time.

Set against the atmospheric landscapes of Great Britain and Ireland, the novel follows sixteen-year-old William, whose belief in logic and science is challenged when he and two companions discover a coded notebook and glowing crystal hidden deep in England's New Forest.

The notebook belonged to a Cambridge professor who disappeared in 1843. As the friends unravel its secrets, their search leads them through ancient stone circles and historic landmarks to a gateway into another world. There, they encounter five extraordinary teachings that challenge their understanding of life, nature and humanity's place in the universe, and reveal how the choices we make today shape the future of our planet.

Blending historical mystery, fantasy and coming-of-age adventure, Circles – The Secrets of the Stones is a story of courage, friendship and scientific curiosity that invites readers to see our world through a different lens and discover their own power to make a difference.

Originally from Ipswich, Suffolk, Horsup spent more than three decades in the energy industry, holding leadership roles in technology, innovation and sustainability. His later career included investments in emerging technologies addressing climate change.

"I've spent much of my career working with scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs trying to solve complex problems," says Horsup. "One lesson I've learned is that meaningful change begins when people question what they believe is possible."

"With Circles, I wanted to create an exciting adventure that young readers would genuinely enjoy, but one that might also encourage them to think differently about the world around them. My hope is that they finish the story not only entertained but inspired to make a difference."

The novel draws inspiration from historic locations across the British Isles, from Stonehenge and England's New Forest to Cambridge, picturesque Suffolk villages, Ireland's ancient monuments, and Scotland's Orkney Islands.

Turning Pages into Real-World Change

Chapters of Change launched its mobile library in the Philippines in July 2024 and has since expanded to include school and community libraries. The nonprofit has been recognized as a partner organization by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

"Seeing what Arianna has accomplished has been an extraordinary source of inspiration," Horsup says. "She demonstrated that you don't have to wait until you're older, wealthier or more experienced to make a meaningful difference. You simply have to care enough to begin."

"That's also one of the central messages of the novel. Small actions can create ripples that extend far beyond anything we might imagine."

Early reader Alistair Madle describes the novel as "A thrilling adventure for readers of all ages... keeps you turning the pages... it's a story that stays with you long after you've finished. Highly recommended."

Book Availability

Circles – The Secrets of the Stones launches in eBook and paperback formats on October 27, 2026, with a hardback edition scheduled for November 13 and an audiobook planned for early 2027. The novel is available through Amazon, with print distribution through IngramSpark.

Beyond the novel, Horsup's website, , explores climate change, breakthrough innovations and pioneering companies offering hope for a more sustainable future. Learn more about the literacy charity at .

About David Horsup

British-born, Houston-based Dr David Horsup is a former energy technology executive, climate-focused investor and Chairman of Chapters of Change. Circles – The Secrets of the Stones is his debut novel.

Media Contact

David Horsup

Email:...

Website:

Available for interviews, podcasts, book reviews, and presentations.

David Horsup

David Horsup LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Retired Energy Executive Launches Debut Fantasy Novel to Inspire Young Readers and Support Literacy Charity News Provided By David Horsup LLC October 27, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.