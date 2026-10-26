PAHO Special Olympics International Sign Framework Agreement

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) andpeople with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) across the Region of the Americas.

The agreement, signed by Dr Jarbas Barbosa, director of PAHO, and Dr Dimitri Christakis, chief health officer of SOI, establishes a basis for collaboration on public health initiatives, technical cooperation, and the coordination of programs and resources between the two organisations to address health inequities affecting people with IDD.

“This agreement reflects PAHO's commitment to leaving no one behind. Strengthening inclusive health systems is key to ensuring equal access to health services across the Region of the Americas,” Dr Barbosa said.

Under the agreement, SOI will provide technical inputs, support the development of joint work plans, and share data and best practices to strengthen health systems for people with IDD. Special Olympics International will also engage PAHO and member states in health initiatives at the global, regional, and community levels, and contribute to efforts to raise awareness of barriers faced by people living with IDD.

PAHO will provide technical cooperation aligned with agreed work plans and facilitate collaboration with ministries of health, health professionals, and institutions. PAHO's efforts focus on integrating disability inclusion into health systems through four priority areas: promoting equitable and accessible healthcare, strengthening emergency preparedness and response, improving disability data collection, and advancing community-based inclusive development.

People with disabilities represent nearly 16 percent of the population worldwide, or around 1.3 billion people. Despite progress in many countries, people with disabilities continue to experience health inequities.

Persistent barriers that contribute to these inequities include limited accessibility of health facilities, communication challenges, insufficient training of health personnel, and financial constraints. Evidence indicates that people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die during disasters and emergencies compared to those without disabilities.

The partnership between PAHO and SOI aims to support more inclusive health systems and improve access to services through strengthened cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and evidence-based approaches.

This agreement builds upon existing regional and global frameworks, including the WHO Disability Inclusion Guide for Action, which outlines a continuous cycle of preparing, assessing, designing, and implementing inclusive health strategies. It is also aligned with the World Health Assembly Resolution on