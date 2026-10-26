IDB Invest UK Private Sector To Unlock Investment Opportunities In Latin America, The Caribbean

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest brought together 200 business leaders, government representatives and development partners in London for the IDB Invest UK Roadshow:“From UK to Latin America and the Caribbean: Unlocking Growth Opportunities,” an initiative designed to support UK companies seeking to pursue business opportunities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Held at London's QEII Centre, the event highlighted the strong alignment between business opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean and the capabilities and expertise of the UK private sector. Sessions focused on sectors where this alignment is particularly strong, including critical minerals, energy, and infrastructure.

IDB Invest helps turn this alignment into bankable projects by supporting companies in navigating Latin American and Caribbean markets, structuring financing, managing risk, and mobilising additional capital for viable private-sector projects. As part of the IDB Group, it also draws on more than six decades of regional knowledge and public- and private-sector dialogue. This combination enables the IDB Group to help strengthen the conditions for economic growth and support a greater role for businesses and institutional investors in the region's development.

IDB Invest collaboration with British International Investment, including in the Caribbean, illustrates how such partnerships can extend market reach and help advance investment opportunities.

The roadshow is part of IDB Invest's broader international business origination effort as the institution scales its operations following its $3.5 billion capital increase. It also reflects a deepening partnership with the United Kingdom, which earlier this year moved to acquire all remaining non-regional unsubscribed shares in the capital increase. This increased commitment supports IDB Invest's strategic direction as it advances its Originate-to-Share business model to structure private-sector investments, manage risk, and mobilise additional capital into Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 2025, IDB Invest delivered a record $13.1 billion in total activity, including $7.7 billion mobilised from private investors, demonstrating its capacity to structure transactions and attract capital at scale for private-sector projects across the region.