Policies For Caregivers When Parents Can't Take Care Of Their Children





By Maria Harker Rozo

When parents cannot care for their children, relatives or others close to the family often step in. Policies can support caregivers

The presence of these networks in the first years of life becomes even more important when parents are unable to take care of their children because they are deprived of their liberty, face a physical or mental health condition or have exercised violence against the child, for example.

Activating the network in time can mean that the child remains in the care of people they know and trust. Not activating it, on the other hand, can mean separating them from their world, from what they know and love, to be in the care of a foster family without a previous link or, in the most critical cases, in an institution.

How to support caregivers

Raising children requires significant investments of time, care and financial resources, yet families often receive little support. Children's well-being is closely linked to the well-being of those who care for them. Therefore, policies can act in three areas:

Support should follow the child and those who effectively assume their care, regardless of whether or not they are their parents.

For example, with support from the IDB, Argentina has strengthened its cash transfers

In addition to facilitating access to existing programs, some countries have created specific support for family members and others close to the child who take on caregiving responsibilities.

Most care arrangements by the extended family are made informally: the parents agree with a family member or someone close to the child to take on caregiving responsibilities, without the intervention of a judge or a protection agency. For this reason, these arrangements are usually left out of the official records, which tend to count only the cases that go through the protection system.

In general, many countries often have data that allow us to estimate how many children live with family members, without their parents. However, this data does not always provide insight into why such a care arrangement occurred. Better measurement involves including specific questions about these arrangements, knowing the needs of caregivers, and assessing what kind of support is required. Time-use or early childhood development surveys could be a good place to start.

Strengthening the Network that supports children

Family and affective networks already play a fundamental role when mothers and fathers cannot care of their children. The challenge is that those who assume this role do not have to do it alone or remain invisible to public policies.

Recognising these forms of care is also part of building care systems that respond to the diversity of needs and realities of families.