Reebok Co-Founder Joe Foster And Social Entrepreneur Wayne Elsey Team Up On From Reebok To Reuse: Building Brand & Scaling Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One built a global brand. The other built a global movement. Their new book makes the case that profit and purpose work best together.

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Elsey, social entrepreneur, author, and founder and CEO of Elsey Enterprises and brands including Funds2Orgs and Sneakers4Good, and Joe Foster, co-founder of Reebok, announce the release of their book, From Reebok to Reuse: Building Brand & Scaling Impact. The book is available now in paperback on Amazon, and the two authors will mark its launch with a live virtual book launch and conversation on October 29, 2026. A Kindle edition is also available.







From Reebok to Reuse: Building Brand & Scaling Impact by Joe Foster and Wayne Elsey (One Golden Nugget, 2026)

From Reebok to Reuse places two founders' stories side by side. Foster grew up above a shoe repair shop in Bolton, England. In 1958, he and his brother started Mercury Sports Footwear, the company that became Reebok, carrying forward a shoemaking business begun by their grandfather, J.W. Foster. Reebok was an early example of repair and reuse: its Reetred service let customers send their worn shoes back to have the sole replaced.

Elsey grew up in a blue-collar home in Virginia and spent more than two decades in the shoe business. On December 26, 2004, watching news coverage of the Indian Ocean tsunami, he saw a single shoe wash up on the shore. That moment set the course for his life's work: giving gently worn shoes a second life and turning them into economic opportunity for micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries.

"Joe turned his idea into a global brand. I turned mine into a global movement," Elsey writes in the book's conclusion. "But neither of us started with a grand or elaborate plan."

The book opens with a foreword by Foster and an introduction by Elsey. It then follows each founder's path, from the commercial entrepreneur to the social entrepreneur, before distilling the principles the two share on entrepreneurship, leadership, and social enterprise, and closing with a candid Q&A between the authors. Throughout the book, "Voices of Wisdom" sections feature contributions gathered through the One Golden Nugget campaign, which invited readers to share a single piece of hard-won wisdom.

"Today is very different, and we all have a responsibility to think about giving our products a second life - not just to help protect the planet but to help people too," Foster writes in the foreword.

"Joe built one of the most recognized brands in the world. I enhanced a movement out of shoes people were ready to throw away. Writing this book together showed me we were running the same race the whole time. If you've been sitting on an idea that won't leave you alone, let this be your nudge. Start. Adjust. Keep moving forward," said Elsey.

At the heart of the book is one argument. "Profit and purpose are not opposing forces," Elsey writes. "For the modern entrepreneur, they have to work together."

On October 29, 2026, at 12:45 p.m. ET, Foster and Elsey will host a live virtual book launch and conversation. Registration: .

From Reebok to Reuse: Building Brand & Scaling Impact (One Golden Nugget, 2026; 222 pages; ISBN 978-1-0654504-0-5) is available in paperback for $19.99 on Amazon at . The Kindle edition is $9.99 at .

About Wayne Elsey

Wayne Elsey is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author, and the founder and CEO of Elsey Enterprises. He is the visionary leader behind a family of brands, including Funds2Orgs, Sneakers4Good, and TreeRaise, which are dedicated to social good, nonprofit fundraising, and pioneering the reuse economy. Through his organizations, Elsey has helped facilitate the repurposing of tens of millions of shoes and garments, keeping them out of landfills and fueling micro-enterprise economies globally. His previous book is The Sneakers4Good Way: The Reuse Economy.

About Joe Foster

Joe Foster is the co-founder of Reebok. In 1958, he and his brother started Mercury Sports Footwear in Bolton, England, the company that became Reebok, building on the shoemaking legacy of their grandfather, J.W. Foster.

About One Golden Nugget

One Golden Nugget is a London-based wisdom company that captures and shares the hard-won lessons of leaders, founders and everyday people. Through its books, the Library of Wisdom, and live events, it turns individual insight into something others can learn from. One Golden Nugget is the publisher of From Reebok to Reuse, and nuggets of wisdom shared by people through One Golden Nugget appear throughout the book in its "Voices of Wisdom" sections. Learn more at .

About Wayne Elsey Enterprises

Founded by Wayne Elsey, Elsey Enterprises is a family of social enterprise brands-including Funds2Orgs, Sneakers4Good, GreenSneakers, and TreeRaise. Based in Orlando, FL, the company drives global impact through innovative fundraising, sustainability, and championing the reuse economy.

Press Inquiries

Kristy Morris

Chief Marketing Officer, Elsey Enterprises

407-440-8264

kristy [at] elseyenterprises.com



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