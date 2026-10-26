NOBS Named Best Fluoride-Free Toothpaste 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - October 26, 2026 -

NOBS has been named the 2026 Best Fluoride-Free Toothpaste by Top Business Awards US. The award is based on the brand's dentist-founded background, published assessments by dental professionals, and peer-reviewed laboratory research on its finished toothpaste tablets.

In explaining its selection, Top Business Awards US cites Dr. Patrick Anghel's assessment of NOBS as his top fluoride-free toothpaste choice, based on its formulation, tablet format, and his personal experience using it. The award also cites Dr. Patrice Smith's discussion of the finished-product research, alongside the brand's dental expertise and practical product design.

Co-founded by dentist Dr. Ilon Choai, NOBS offers fluoride-free toothpaste made with 5% nano-hydroxyapatite. Its approach combines a mineral-based formulation with a solid tablet designed to fit into daily brushing routines at home, at work, or while traveling.







NOBS Classic Mint toothpaste tablets. Photo: NOBS Routines.

NOBS' nano hydroxyapatite toothpaste contains a form of the calcium-phosphate mineral found in tooth enamel. The formulation also includes xylitol, zinc citrate, and other supporting ingredients. Each tablet provides a pre-measured portion that is chewed before brushing with a wet toothbrush.

The brand's published research includes a 2025 study in Dentistry Journal that evaluated the finished NOBS tablet formulation. Conducted by a team including researchers affiliated with UT Health San Antonio, the study used a seven-day laboratory microbial caries model with 120 bovine enamel specimens.

The researchers compared four groups: NOBS tablets containing 5% nano-hydroxyapatite, placebo tablets, toothpaste containing 1,100 ppm fluoride, and untreated enamel. NOBS significantly reduced enamel demineralization compared with placebo and untreated enamel under the study conditions.

Alongside its formulation, NOBS emphasizes a straightforward brushing routine. Users chew one tablet, brush with a wet toothbrush for two minutes, and spit. The glass jar replaces a conventional plastic toothpaste tube and can be reused for storage.

The range includes Classic Mint alongside flavors such as vanilla, grape, citrus, cinnamon, and blueberry. The solid format gives consumers an alternative to carrying a tube of paste, while the pre-measured portions remove the need to squeeze out toothpaste for each brushing session.

About NOBS

NOBS is an oral-care brand co-founded by dentist Dr. Ilon Choai. Its fluoride-free toothpaste tablets contain 5% nano-hydroxyapatite and combine a pre-measured format with glass-jar packaging. The company provides product ingredients, usage instructions, and research resources through its website.

For more information, visit NOBS' fluoride-free toothpaste collection.

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For more information about NOBS Routines, contact the company here:

NOBS Routines

Bilal Amin

+15513333831

...

New York City, New York

CONTACT: Bilal Amin