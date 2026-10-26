Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Former U.S. Commerce Official Juan Verde On Trade, Purpose And AI

Juan Verde discusses trade, purpose and AI on Tomorrow, Today.

Juan Verde shares how an act of generosity shaped his path from the Canary Islands to Washington and why cooperation matters in a fragmenting world.

- Juan VerdeSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Juan Verde, a former deputy assistant secretary of commerce for Europe and Eurasia in the Obama administration. The episode covers Verde's path from a modest upbringing in Spain's Canary Islands to senior roles in U.S. government, and his views on trade, sustainability and artificial intelligence.In the conversation, Verde describes leaving the Canary Islands for Boston at age 15, after a Cuban immigrant family his parents had helped years earlier invited him to live with them. He credits that act of generosity, and his parents' example, with shaping his belief that helping others creates lasting returns."I've come to know that when you give, you get," Verde said during the episode. "So why not give everything you have?"Topics covered in the episode include:- Choosing a lower-paying public service job at Boston City Hall over private-sector offers early in his career- Lessons from mentors who pushed him toward excellence- Why international trade, done responsibly, can create prosperity and support peace- How globalization's costs to middle-class jobs contributed to today's polarization- Why sustainability must make business sense to succeed at scale- The risk that artificial intelligence focused only on efficiency could overlook human dignityVerde also discusses the shift from multilateral cooperation toward more transactional diplomacy, arguing that global challenges such as AI, climate change and security cannot be solved by any one country alone."You almost have to be a centrist to get anything done," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, reflecting on Verde's experience in government. "You cannot be far right or far left, because nothing gets done."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=BO9fAdSQ2osAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Juan VerdeJuan Verde served as deputy assistant secretary of commerce for Europe and Eurasia in the Obama administration and helped build chapters of the Climate Reality Project founded by former Vice President Al Gore. Born in Spain's Canary Islands, he holds a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Juan Verde x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Former U.S. Commerce Official Juan Verde on Trade, Purpose and AI News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media October 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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