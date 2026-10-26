What Rebates Closes New Credit Facility To Expand Its Capacity To Finance Energy-Efficiency Projects For CEA Operators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Revolving structure is expected to support approximately $18 million in projects over the next 12 months

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What Rebates today announced that it has closed a new revolving credit facility that expands its capacity to finance equipment purchases for controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) operators that are pursuing utility backed energy-efficiency rebates.

Because the facility is revolving, What Rebates can redeploy capital as projects are repaid. Based on its current project pipeline and expected project timelines, the Company anticipates the facility could support greater than $18 million in customer projects over the next 12 months in the United States and Canada. Actual volume will depend on the number and size of qualifying projects, the timing of utility rebate approvals and payments, customer performance, and the terms and conditions of the facility.

“Our clients often have to fund equipment purchases well before any utility rebate is paid,” said Shawn Brissette, Managing Member of What Rebates.“This facility increases the number of projects we can finance and manage at one time, so growers can pursue energy-efficiency upgrades with a structured financing option and a team that handles the rebate process.”

What Rebates purchases qualifying energy-efficient equipment, such as lighting and HVAC, on behalf of eligible CEA clients, manages the utility rebate application process, and tracks each project through the utility's review. Financing is subject to project eligibility, and rebate eligibility and amounts are determined solely by the applicable utility.

About What Rebates

What Rebates helps commercial growers and CEA operators identify and apply for utility energy-efficiency incentives, manages projects from application through rebate payment, and provides financing for qualifying projects. Financing is subject to credit approval and project eligibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected volume of projects the facility may support. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the timing, amount, and availability of utility rebates; changes in utility program rules or funding; customer credit performance; project delays; and the terms of the facility. Actual results may differ materially. What Rebates undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Shawn Brissette

What Rebates LLC

+1 855-816-4616

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What Rebates Closes New Credit Facility to Expand Its Capacity to Finance Energy-Efficiency Projects for CEA Operators News Provided By What Rebates LLC October 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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