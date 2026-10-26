Pasadena Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Opening Of Union Station Homeless Services' Third Commercial Kitchen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Union Station Homeless Services opens its third commercial kitchen on Colorado Blvd., adding to its existing Family Center and Adult Center kitchens.

Pasadena, CA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- he Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM to celebrate the grand opening of Union Station Homeless Services' third commercial kitchen, located at 1060 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA.

“This commercial kitchen is a huge deal for our Food Services and Workforce Development programs,” said Katie Hill, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services.“This kitchen will serve as the central production hub, providing meals to our housing sites while helping us cut food costs and reduce food waste.”

The new kitchen also supports the Culinary Training Program, serving as a classroom where adults can learn commercial kitchen operations and food handling best practices. Participants receive their Food Handler Certification upon successful completion of the program, are connected with employers, and receive support with interview preparation and resume writing.

“The Culinary Training Program provides our participants with the opportunity to learn a new skill or trade, creating a pathway to stability and self-sufficiency,” said Amanda Green, COO of Union Station Homeless Services.“Recently, two participants from our second cohort received job offers, which is exciting and shows just how important this space is for not only providing food but also creating opportunities.”

Union Station Homeless Services is grateful for the support of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.

Event Details

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Hosted by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM

Location: 1060 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA



Media Contact:

Tian Martinez

Director of Marketing and Communications, USHS

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About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that Union Station Homeless Services is the largest, most comprehensive homeless services provider in the San Gabriel Valley, and has proudly served LA County for over 50 years by assisting adults and families through critical support, interim and permanent housing solutions, eviction prevention, and street outreach.

USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating homeless services in 36 communities with a combined population of over 1.5 million, spanning from El Sereno to Pomona. Our mission is guided by the belief that everyone deserves a life of dignity and a place to call home. For more information, visit ushs.org







CONTACT: Tian Martinez Union Station Homeless Services 6269774350...