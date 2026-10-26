Black Diamond Construction Showcases Custom Barndominiums Built In East Texas

A custom metal-sided home by Black Diamond Construction with a timber pergola entry and double wood doors.

Custom wood cabinetry, a stone-topped island and stained concrete floors in a recent Black Diamond Construction build.

Custom home with a stone chimney, metal roof and wraparound porch.

A newly completed home on a freshly graded building site prepared by Black Diamond Construction.

Screened porch with a stone fireplace, tongue-and-groove ceiling and grid-cut stained concrete floor.

Buffalo-based builder handles land clearing, slabs, steel framing, custom cabinetry, and bathroom work for homeowners within 50 miles.

- Mike King, Owner, Black Diamond ConstructionBUFFALO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Diamond Construction, a locally owned builder headquartered at 1789 W US Hwy 79 in Buffalo, Texas, is highlighting its work as a custom barndominium builder and custom home builder across East Texas, with recently completed projects that show how the company carries a build from raw, uncleared acreage through custom cabinetry, finished bathrooms, and final walkthrough. The company serves property owners within roughly a 50-mile radius of Buffalo, including Fairfield, Centerville, Jewett, Madisonville, and Teague.The announcement comes as barndominiums continue to gain ground as a rural housing choice in Texas. For homeowners in Leon, Freestone, Madison, Limestone, and Houston counties, the appeal is practical: a steel-framed home that can combine living space with a shop, garage, or storage bay under one roof, built on the same land where the family plans to live and work. Black Diamond Construction builds both barndominiums and traditional stick-framed custom homes, and it manages the land preparation that comes before either one.A Builder That Starts With the LandBlack Diamond Construction LLC was founded by lifelong friends Mike King and Daniel Ansley, both natives of Buffalo, Texas. According to the company, King brought experience in land clearing while Ansley specialized in home building. That combination shapes how the company approaches residential construction today. Many rural building projects in this part of Texas require site work before a foundation can be poured, and Black Diamond Construction performs that work with its own crews.The company's land services include land clearing, underbrush mulching, grading and leveling, house pad installation, driveway and entrance construction, fencing, and pond excavation. Its construction services include custom homes, barndominiums, metal buildings and shops, concrete slabs and custom concrete, and roofing installation and replacement. Black Diamond Construction reports more than 15 years of hands-on experience and five full-time crews, and it states that it is licensed, bonded, and insured.For a property owner, that structure means one team is accountable for the pad, the slab, the frame, and the finish. The company describes this as working with one point of contact from site preparation to final walkthrough, rather than coordinating separate land-clearing, concrete, and building contractors whose schedules and standards may not line up.“We would rather let the finished homes answer the question of who builds the best barndominiums in East Texas,” said Daniel Ansley, co-founder of Black Diamond Construction.“Every build starts with the land, and it ends with the details a family lives with every day: the cabinets, the bathrooms, the floors, and the porch where they spend their evenings.”What Recent Builds ShowBlack Diamond Construction maintains a public project gallery on its website that documents completed custom home and barndominium projects, including builds the company has named Lightfoot's Lodge, Lucky Dog Landing on Lake Limestone, Shady Shoreline, Zen Den, Countryside Retreat, and Baker Estates. The gallery gives prospective clients a way to evaluate the company's finish quality, layouts, and exterior design before a first conversation.Recent project photography released by the company illustrates the range of styles it builds. One single-story home features green vertical metal siding, a timber pergola framing the main entry, double wood entry doors with decorative glass, and covered porches on each wing fitted with ceiling fans and built-in wood rails. Photographs taken while final grading was still underway show the home sitting on a freshly shaped building site, an example of the land-to-structure process the company handles in-house.Another project pairs blue board-and-batten siding with a dark metal roof, twin dormers, and a full-height stone chimney. A wraparound screened porch includes a stained concrete floor with a cut grid pattern, a stained tongue-and-groove wood ceiling, a stone fireplace with a wood mantel, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and a hanging porch swing. A detached covered pavilion with a stone base extends the outdoor living area.Inside, the company's interior work centers on custom cabinetry and finish detail. One recently completed kitchen features wood cabinetry with crown molding, a large center island with paneled sides and bar seating, a full-height natural stone backsplash with under-cabinet lighting, an island cooktop beneath a stainless steel range hood, copper-toned pendant lights, and stained concrete floors throughout.Custom Cabinetry and Bathroom RenovationsBlack Diamond Construction offers custom home cabinetry and custom bathroom renovations as part of its residential work. For new construction, cabinetry and bathroom design are planned during the design phase alongside the floor plan, so storage, plumbing locations, and lighting are coordinated before framing begins. For existing homes, the company completes renovation and addition projects; one client review published on the company's website describes an addition and renovation that was completed faster than the homeowner expected.In a barndominium, interior finish choices carry particular weight. Steel-framed buildings often feature tall ceilings, wide open spans, and concrete floors, and the cabinetry, countertops, and lighting are what turn that open volume into a kitchen, a bath, or a living room that feels finished. The company's kitchen work reflects that approach, with wood tones and natural stone used to warm up open interior spaces.Custom cabinetry is typically planned around how a household actually uses its kitchen. Key decisions include the layout of the work zones for cooking, cleaning, and food storage; the height of upper cabinets in rooms with tall ceilings; whether to include features such as a walk-in pantry, deep drawers, or an island with seating; and the wood species and finish. Because cabinets are measured and built to fit the finished room, their dimensions also depend on where plumbing, electrical outlets, windows, and appliances are located, which is why cabinetry planning belongs in the design phase rather than at the end of the build.Bathroom renovations raise their own set of practical questions for rural homeowners, including layout changes, water supply and drainage, ventilation, and how a new bath ties into an existing structure. Black Diamond Construction plans that work in advance so that structural, plumbing, and finish decisions are made together rather than discovered mid-project.Homeowners considering a bathroom renovation often weigh several common upgrades: converting a tub to a walk-in shower, adding a double vanity, improving storage, or updating tile and fixtures. Each choice carries practical requirements. A walk-in shower needs proper slope to the drain and a reliable waterproofing layer behind the tile, and a bathroom of any size needs adequate exhaust ventilation to control moisture. Planning those elements before demolition begins helps prevent the hidden water damage that can shorten the life of a finished bath.How a Barndominium Differs From a Traditional Custom HomeProspective builders frequently ask how a barndominium compares with a conventional home. As Black Diamond Construction explains it, a custom home typically follows traditional residential construction with stick framing, standard insulation, and conventional interior layouts. A barndominium uses steel framing and commonly combines living space with a shop, garage, or storage area under one roof. Both can be fully customized, and the right choice depends on how the owner plans to use the space, the characteristics of the property, and the overall budget.The company builds its barndominiums with steel framing, insulation, and weather-resistant exterior finishes selected for the Texas climate. Exterior options range from modern metal-sided designs to more traditional Texas styles with stone, wood, and board-and-batten accents. Interior options range from simple open-concept layouts to fully finished homes with custom cabinetry, natural stone surfaces, and decorative concrete floors.Insulation deserves particular attention in any steel-framed home. Metal wall and roof panels respond quickly to outdoor temperatures, and in a humid climate, warm moist air meeting a cool metal surface can lead to condensation if the building envelope is not properly insulated and sealed. For that reason, insulation type, vapor control, and ventilation are typically planned early in a barndominium build, alongside the heating and cooling system, rather than treated as an afterthought.Timelines vary with size, complexity, and material lead times. Black Diamond Construction states that most custom home and barndominium builds in its service area take anywhere from several months to more than a year, and that it provides a realistic schedule at the start of each project. The company also notes that design changes made after construction begins can affect both the timeline and the cost, which is why it works to finalize layout and finish selections during the design phase.On resale value, the company has observed that barndominiums in East Texas are appraising more favorably than they did a few years ago, while emphasizing that value ultimately depends on build quality, finishes, and the land itself.The Stages of a Custom Barndominium BuildFor first-time builders, it helps to understand the general sequence a rural barndominium project follows. The first stage is a site evaluation, which looks at access, slope, drainage, soil conditions, tree cover, and where utilities such as power, water wells, and septic systems will be located. The second is land clearing and site preparation, which may include removing trees and stumps, mulching underbrush, and grading the site so water drains away from the future home.The third stage is the house pad and foundation. On many rural properties, select fill is brought in, shaped, and compacted to create a stable, elevated pad, and the concrete slab is then formed and poured on top of it. The fourth stage is the structure itself: the steel frame, roof, and exterior wall panels or siding. Once the building is dried in, the project moves into rough-in work for plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems, followed by insulation, interior framing, and drywall.The final stage is interior finish-out, where cabinetry, countertops, bathroom fixtures, tile, lighting, doors, trim, and flooring are installed. This is the stage homeowners see most, and it is also the stage most affected by decisions made months earlier during design.Concrete, Roofing, and Shop Space Under One ContractSeveral of the trades that define a barndominium are services Black Diamond Construction already performs on its own. The company pours concrete slabs and custom concrete, including foundations, driveways, and patios. In the projects it has recently completed, the slab does double duty as the finished floor: interior and porch floors are stained and sealed, and porch slabs are cut in a grid pattern that gives the surface the look of large-format tile.Roofing is handled the same way. Black Diamond Construction installs and replaces roofs, and its recent residential projects feature metal roofing paired with steel or board-and-batten exteriors. Keeping the roof within the same contract as the structure simplifies scheduling and puts responsibility for weather-tightness with one company.The company also builds metal buildings and shops for workshops, garages, equipment storage, and hobby space. For owners who want a barndominium with an attached shop bay, or a home with a separate metal building nearby, the living quarters and the work space can be planned together, sharing a site plan, driveway access, and utility routing. That is one of the main reasons rural Texas buyers choose barndominiums in the first place, and it is where a builder with both residential and metal-building experience can keep the project coordinated.Building for East Texas ConditionsRural East Texas presents conditions that affect every stage of a residential build. Black Diamond Construction points to clay soils, summer heat, and heavy seasonal rains as factors that influence site preparation, drainage, foundation work, and material selection. A properly built house pad and well-planned grading help direct water away from the foundation, and the slab itself must be designed for the soil it sits on.Because the company performs its own land clearing, grading, and house pad installation, it can plan the building site with the finished home in mind. Drainage, driveway placement, the position of the home on the property, and the location of features such as ponds and entrances can be decided together. The company says it has worked in the region long enough to understand both the ground conditions and the local permitting environment.“Out here, a good home starts with good dirt work,” said Mike King, co-founder of Black Diamond Construction.“When the same team clears the land, builds the pad, pours the slab, and finishes the house, nothing gets lost between contractors.”Who Black Diamond Construction ServesBlack Diamond Construction works with families building primary residences, landowners adding a weekend or retirement home to acreage, and property owners who want a home and a workshop on the same site. The company's service area extends roughly 50 miles from Buffalo and includes communities such as Fairfield, Centerville, Jewett, Madisonville, Teague, Normangee, Grapeland, Marquez, Palestine, Corsicana, Huntsville, and Bryan. Property owners outside those communities can contact the company to confirm whether a site falls within its service radius.The company's process begins with a consultation in which the team reviews the owner's goals, lifestyle, design preferences, and budget, then develops a practical plan for the build. The company states that owners do not need finished plans before reaching out. From there, Black Diamond Construction oversees permits, scheduling, inspections, and the final walkthrough.Questions to Ask a Barndominium BuilderFor homeowners comparing barndominium builders in East Texas, several questions can help clarify what a project will involve. Who will handle land clearing, the house pad, and the slab, and are those crews employed by the builder or subcontracted? Is the builder licensed, bonded, and insured? Can the builder show completed homes, including interiors, rather than only metal shells? How are cabinetry, bathrooms, and other finish selections handled, and when must they be decided? How will the builder communicate changes to the schedule or budget?Black Diamond Construction encourages prospective clients to review its completed projects and speak with the team directly about these points before committing to a build.About Black Diamond ConstructionBlack Diamond Construction LLC is a locally owned construction and land services company based at 1789 W US Hwy 79 in Buffalo, Texas. Founded by Buffalo natives Mike King and Daniel Ansley, the company builds custom homes, barndominiums, metal buildings, and shops, and provides custom cabinetry, bathroom renovations, concrete, roofing, land clearing, grading, house pad installation, and pond construction. The company reports more than 15 years of experience and operates five full-time crews serving property owners within approximately 50 miles of Buffalo, including Fairfield, Centerville, Jewett, Madisonville, and Teague. Black Diamond Construction is licensed, bonded, and insured.Property owners can view completed custom home and barndominium projects and learn more at or by calling (903) 388-6226.

Mike King

Black Diamond Construction LLC

+1 (903) 388-6226

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Black Diamond Construction Showcases Custom Barndominiums Built in East Texas News Provided By Quick Strike Media October 26, 2026, 23:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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